Harcourts HB Women's Tri Roars Back For 2023 With Promises Of Fun, Fitness And Fulfilment – So It’s Best To Enter Early

Harcourts HB Women's Tri Returns with Triathlon Hawkes Bay, Sponsored by Harcourts HB, on September 24th at Hastings Mitre 10 Sports Park! HB Tri has worked hard to present an empowering event for Women and Girls, that will make Triathlon not only accessible but achievable for all ages and fitness levels.

Amanda Meynell (Heretaunga Women’s Centre manager) says, “The 2022 women’s only Tri was such an amazing success that we knew we had to do it again. We are keeping all the events the same, because from the feedback we received women loved that it had been designed especially for them and with first timers in mind, who were having a go at their first triathlon.”

The grounds at the Mitre 10 Hasting Regional sport park will be used again, for the event, with full use of the pool facilities and the cycling and run take place in and around the park. There are also longer events for women who are more competitive and as well as the triathlon, there are duathlons, aquathlons, and run or walk events. All events can be entered as teams or as individuals and the cost has been kept low so that all women in our community can participate.

It is hoped women will ask their besties, workmates, or families to join together, make up a team take the plunge, get on that bike, get training, and get entered. It would be great to see businesses competing with each other, and ‘not for profit organisations’ encouraging a team to enter to join in the spirit of the event. It is even hoped that perhaps the two women mayors from Napier and Hastings might enter a team. Kirsten Wilde entered a team last year and her and her fellow counsellors really enjoyed the event.

The Heretaunga Womens centre says all woman, trans participants from the age of seven to 99 are welcome and absolutely encouraged to enter. There are with full safety measures in place and amazing supporters on the sidelines to help entrants to get over the finish line. The event is a fundraiser and all entry fees go to the Heretaunga Women’s Centre.

The shortest Tri event is 100M Swim, 7.5 km Cycle (2 laps) and a 2.3km Run or walk. (1 lap)

Here's what one of entrants said last year: "I am so proud of myself for making it across the finish line. 250m swim, 13.4km cycle, 4.5km run. DONE Never ever ever let go of a dream, a bucket list, a passion, let go of doubt age is only a number. Thank you I'm so so grateful to be part of this day that you organised and helped empower so many of us today."

The Women’s Centre advises entering early and finding a buddy to help with motivation and training leading up to the event. Amanda Hanan (events) for the Women’s Centre says, “This helps enormously with commitment and enjoyment of the whole event.

For those women who feel the biking or swimming is too much there are three walking /run distances available with the lowest being 2.3km. The walk is a great event to enter with children and it’s only $10.

All entrants are eligible for spot prizes and every entrant receives a goodie bag worth $20.

Entries are open now through the Tri HB website or at https://events.onetime.sport/event/1392

