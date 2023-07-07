Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Quirky, Inspiring, Gritty, And Exploring Cultural Identity – New NZ On Air-funded Drama

Friday, 7 July 2023, 11:53 am
Press Release: NZ On Air

 

Local screens will soon be graced with a dynamic line-up of drama series, including two brand new shows and three highly anticipated returns. These series will delve into various themes, offering a diverse blend of musical comedy, inspiring drama, cultural exploration, and a platform for emerging storytellers to showcase their talent.

NZ On Air Head of Funding Amie Mills says that bringing a vibrant array of voices to the forefront means that the line-up of supported projects promises to embody diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“These projects are driven by teams deeply connected to the content they're creating, opening up new avenues for creative expression,” she continues.

A new musical comedy series for Three and ThreeNow, Happiness centres on a Kiwi-born Broadway director’s return to smalltown Aotearoa New Zealand, where he is roped into directing a local musical theatre production. Featuring quirky and diverse characters Happiness will put regional New Zealand centre stage as it's based in Tauranga.

Adding to the slate for Three, after theatrical release, is feature film Tinā. This is an inspiring drama following the uplifting story of a Samoan teacher, broken by the death of her daughter in the Christchurch earthquake, but able to provide guidance, inspiration and love to students in a new role. The production will be led by a talented Pasifika team with a strong main cast of Samoan characters.

A story that has resonated with younger audiences Not Even has been picked up for another season. To screen on Prime and Neon, season two finds a group of Māori and Pasifika friends crashing through Wellington city, warring with their cultural identities and each other and exploring the idea of “where do I belong?”

The sixth and final season of the gritty, funny, sexy Māori drama Ahikāroa will return to Whakaata Māori, Māori+ and TVNZ+. Ahikāroa deals with topical, important social issues written from an urban Māori millennial perspective.

And finally, emerging filmmakers will push the envelope, take story risks, and look to the future in Someday Stories, a creative skills programme which creates eight short films for a teenage/young adult audience.

In the first funding round of the new financial year NZ On Air was considering Scripted applications seeking less than $3million, with a further Special Scripted round just announced that allows for larger scale projects that are now able to seek NZ Screen Production Rebate (NZSPR) funding alongside NZ On Air funding.

Funding details

Happiness, 6 x 23’, Greenstone TV for Three, up to $2,962,256


Not Even 2, 6 x 23’, Miss Conception Films for Prime/Sky, up to $1,995,000


Ahikāroa 6, 20 x 26’, Kura Productions for Whakaata Māori and TVNZ+, up to $899,000

Someday Stories 8, 8 x 10’, Connected Media Charitable Trust for RNZ and Whakaata Māori, up to $395,000


Tinā, 1 x 90’, The Brown Factory for Three, up to $350,000

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZ On Air on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Binoy Kampmark: The Ignorant Imperative: Hannah Gadsby On Picasso

By placing Picasso in the stockade of feminist disapproval, the humourless comedian Hannah Gadsby avoided the most profound questions of his oeuvre. To be so personal and play the man with such indignation is the first refuge of the talentless. More


The Conversation: Can The World Cup Level The Playing Field For All Women Footballers?

There’s little doubt the FIFA Women’s World Cup will deliver spectacle and significant financial rewards when it kicks off in a fortnight. The longer-term rewards, however, are harder to predict. More

Howard Davis: Prima Facie At Wellington’s Circa Theatre

“It feels significant that artists, creatives, thinkers, visionaries, and storytellers, who often struggle to make a living wage, will be educating our lawmakers and those who uphold the law,” says Director Lyndee-Jane Rutherford. More


Government: Fourth Round Of Grants Wraps Up Arts Regeneration Fund

The Cultural Sector Regeneration Fund will now support over eighty initiatives over the coming year to enable the development of the arts, culture, and heritage sectors well beyond the life of the funding. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 