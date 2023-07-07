Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Testing Times: Kiwis Geared For Olympic Dry Run

Friday, 7 July 2023, 12:48 pm
Press Release: Yachting New Zealand

For a dozen of New Zealand’s leading sailors, the Olympic test event in Marseille will be as much a reconnaissance mission as it is a chance to battle the best in the world.The regatta starts on Sunday night (NZ time) and serves as a dress rehearsal for competitors, support staff and organisers a year out from the Paris Olympic Games.For many of the NZL Sailing team, it is also their first top-level event since the Hyères World Cup in April.New Zealand will have 12 sailors competing in nine of the 10 Olympic classes in Marseille.One of those is ILCA 7 (Laser) sailor George Gautrey, who booked his spot with an impressive showing at both the Princess Sofia Regatta in Mallorca, and in Hyères.While results at the test event have no bearing on selection for the Olympics, it provides a valuable fact-finding opportunity as the same venue will be used for sailing at the Games and the Kiwis are likely to face many of the same competitors in just over 12 months.It also precedes the sailing world championships in The Hague (in August), where New Zealand will have a first opportunity to qualify classes for the quadrennial showpiece."Marseille is super important. It's preparing us for next year, having support staff on the ground, documenting all the weather and all the types of days and things like that," Gautrey said."It’s going to be invaluable for whoever may come back next year for the Olympics. I think we've gathered some really important information that will definitely come in handy when racing here. It’s also an awesome opportunity to take another step forward against an Olympic-size fleet, which is quite a different style of racing for us."Gautrey is hoping to continue his strong start to the European season at the test event. The 25-year-old won the silver medal in a quality fleet in Spain and followed it up with 14th place at the World Cup a fortnight later.It was enough to beat compatriot and former world champion Tom Saunders (fifth and 11th, respectively) to the sole ILCA 7 spot in Marseille."Palma and Hyères were good steps forward, but it also showed that I still had a few areas of my sailing that I wanted to tidy up – like increasing my hiking capacity and fitness and just making sure my campaign was rock solid in all areas."Conditions have already proven a challenge, according to top Kiwi kitefoiler Justina Kitchen."It's a pretty important regatta because this is a real test of how you can perform in Marseille, which is a very tricky and unique venue," she said."We're finding water conditions and wind conditions really variable here, and every day is something new. I don't think I've had any two days here that have been the same."Other NZL Sailing team members who missed out on competing at the test event have also been training in Marseille in recent weeks and having the cream of the country's sailing talent all in one place, is invaluable, Gautrey said."We’ve built a really strong team of individuals across multiple classes and it’s good to be feeding off other members of the team."The NZ team for the Olympic test event in Marseille (July 9 – 16):49er FX: Jo Aleh/Molly Meech, 49er: Isaac McHardie/Will McKenzie, ILCA 6: Olivia Christie, ILCA 7: George Gautrey, Nacra 17: Micah Wilkinson/Erica Dawson, Kitefoil (women): Justina Kitchen, Kitefoil (men): Lukas Walton-Keim, Windfoil (women): Veerle ten Have, Windfoil (men): Josh Armit.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Yachting New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Binoy Kampmark: The Ignorant Imperative: Hannah Gadsby On Picasso

By placing Picasso in the stockade of feminist disapproval, the humourless comedian Hannah Gadsby avoided the most profound questions of his oeuvre. To be so personal and play the man with such indignation is the first refuge of the talentless. More


The Conversation: Can The World Cup Level The Playing Field For All Women Footballers?

There’s little doubt the FIFA Women’s World Cup will deliver spectacle and significant financial rewards when it kicks off in a fortnight. The longer-term rewards, however, are harder to predict. More

Howard Davis: Prima Facie At Wellington’s Circa Theatre

“It feels significant that artists, creatives, thinkers, visionaries, and storytellers, who often struggle to make a living wage, will be educating our lawmakers and those who uphold the law,” says Director Lyndee-Jane Rutherford. More


Government: Fourth Round Of Grants Wraps Up Arts Regeneration Fund

The Cultural Sector Regeneration Fund will now support over eighty initiatives over the coming year to enable the development of the arts, culture, and heritage sectors well beyond the life of the funding. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 