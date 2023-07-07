Waikato Series Brings Out The Best In Dirt Bike Talent

Expect the cream of the crop to arrive in South Waikato next weekend for round two of New Zealand’s most popular cross-country dirt bike competition.

Round two of the 2023 of the Forestland Motorcycle Club Cross Country Series is set for Ohakuri, near Atiamuri, next Sunday (July 16), although a couple of the sport’s “stars” may be absent as they have now headed off-shore to race at this year's Red Bull Romaniacs hard enduro in Romania.

It’s certain that round one of this series last month, at Tar Hill, just south of Tokoroa, would have been great preparation for men such as the day’s eventual outright winner, Aucklander Ryan Hayward, who is one of those away now tackling the internationally renowned Romaniacs event.

The first round of the Forestland Cross country series was a massive challenge – after two weeks of fine weather, the track could not have been better, right up until 9.45am on race day, and then it all turned to custard.

“The juniors and minis got away with a dry start, but, about 15 minutes into their race, the skies opened and it didn't stop raining for the rest of the day,” said Forestland Cross-country Series organiser Sean Clarke.

“By the end of the 90-minute junior race, the track had gone from being ideal to extremely wet and slippery. About 80 youngsters raced in the two separate grades and, I must say well done to them all for finishing in the trying conditions.”

The two-hour senior race started out well with New Plymouth’s Sam Parker grabbing the holeshot and leading for the first two laps.

“By then, the track had really started to cut up, with one hill turning to carnage with about 20 riders stuck on it by the time myself and other track crew got there,” said Clarke.

“We decided to change the track and send the bikes down a side road to cut the hill out and we only just managed to do this about 10 seconds before the two leading riders, Rotorua’s Callum Dudson and Auckland’s Ryan Hayward, came around on their third lap.

“With a real disaster averted, these two raced each other right until the end, with Hayward eventually coming out on top.”

If the weather plays its part this time around, the race speeds could be faster at round two at Ohakuri, near Atiamuri, next weekend.

Regardless of what nature delivers, the forestry land course at Ohakuri, about halfway between Tokoroa and Taupo, is sure to be another thrilling test for both man and machine.

The Forestland Cross-country Series is not a new competition, but rather a tried-and-true and extremely popular competition that merely underwent a re-branding last year – it was formerly called the Dirt Guide Cross-country Series – so riders will feel entirely at home in the forest at Ohakuri.

Many of the big names have committed to being there, although riders of all abilities should be able to both cope with and enjoy the exciting challenge.

A large turn-out is expected at Ohakuri and Clarke said he expects the forest course will "really keep the riders on their toes".

In addition to Dudson and Parker, talented riders such as Wellington's Jake Whitaker, Rotorua pair Daniel Bates and Harrison McClintock, Auckland’s Riley Cargill or Reporoa’s Brendon Imlig, to name just a few, could be expected to challenge for the win at Ohakuri.

Riders such as Eketahuna’s Sheldon Brown, Rotorua’s James Bates, Havelock North’s Luke McBeth and Morrinsville’s Cody Morris, among others, could be expected to feature near the front of the junior ranks.

The third and final round of the 2023 Forestland Cross-country Series is set for Ohakuri on September 3.

The Forestland series caters for cross-country riders aged from as young as seven, through teenagers, adult men and women and to the upper age brackets too, with veteran riders in their 60s, or even older, all keen to join in.

The popularity of this domestic competition, which features a 90-minute junior race followed soon afterwards by a two-hour senior race, includes separate trails and several different grades incorporated into the day’s racing, catering for all levels of confidence and ability.

The Forestland Cross-country Series is supported by Forbes and Davies, Kiwi Rider magazine, Forest Trail Events, Satco Logging Equipment, O'Neal apparel, Ogio, Arai helmets, Metzeler tyres, Muc-Off, USWE Maxi Grip, Maxima Oils, Blur and Husqvarna motorcycles.

2023 Forestland Cross-country Series calendar:

Round 1, Tar Hill, south of Tokoroa, Sunday, June 18;

Round 2, Ohakuri, between Taupo and Tokoroa, Sunday, July 16;

Round 3, Ohakuri, Sunday, September 3.

© Scoop Media

