Best Young Karting Talent To Battle For School Supremacy In Auckland

Karters and organisers will be hoping the tap from the Big Wet is turned off as the best battle for honours in the National Schools Championship at KartSport Auckland on Sunday.

There are 100 event entries over five classes for the one-day battle, which comprises four heats and a final, in Rotax Max Junior, Rotax Max Light, Cadet ROK, Vortex Mini ROK and ROK DVS Junior.

There promises to be a massive battle in Rotax Max Junior, which has attracted 29 karters, headed by national champion Kiahn Burt from Palmerston North Boys and runner-up Jamie Thompson from Northcote College, Auckland.

There are any number of potential winners including three-time VMR national champion Zach Tucker from Medbury School, Christchurch who has stepped up to Rotax Max Junior and Maxim Kirwan from St Kentigern Boys School, who is currently fourth in the Cadet 12 class in the Australian Karting Championships.

Marco Manson, also from St Kentigern School, has plenty of experience for his years including the Rotax Grand Finals and Australian Karting Championships.

There are a bunch of drivers from throughout the country from Jake Millan at Kamo High School in Northland to Mac Templeton from St Bedes in Christchurch who are lining up in what is sure to be a massive battle.

There are 18 karters entered in Rotax Max Light including Kartstars podium placegetter Raymond Mallin from St Kentigern College and DVS Junior national winner Blake Corin from Tauranga Boys. They will come under plenty of heat from the likes of Ashton Phipps (Botany Downs College), plus Toyota 86 debutant Tom Bewley from Havelock High School and Sebastian Manson from St Kentigern, who was selected for the NZ Motorsport Academy this year.

There are 15 starters in Cadet ROK which includes national champion Iver Spence from Cathedral Grammar in Christchurch and the Goldstar champion Jayden Buttimore from Fitzroy Primary in New Plymouth.

Starters in this class are spread wide and far including Hamish McGrath from John McGlashan College in Dunedin and Sam Amon from Waverley Primary, seemingly now a town of fast karters as well as fast race horses.

There is a 24-strong field in VMR headed by Henry Fisher from Medbury School in Christchurch, who was runner-up at nationals and third in the schools nationals last year.

There are a host of challengers including Goldstar champion Jack Phillips (Newbury School) in Manawatu, Pukekohe’s Zach Hemphill who has enjoyed a strong season and Tommy Hart from Winchester Primary in Manawatu.

Several drivers are doubling up in ROK DVS Junior including Burt, Kirwan, Mitchell Corin, Top Half winner Jack Amon and Marco Manson.

Racing gets underway at 10am with finals slated to get underway at 3.20pm at Giltrap Group Raceway.

The championships are supported by Saint Kentigern and sponsors Myland Partners, Liberty Builders, Strata Networks, NZED Motorsport, Supreme Kart Supplies, 100% Extreme Appliances and International Kart Supplies.

DETAILS: www.kartsport.org.nz

© Scoop Media

