BEASTWARS - Announce 5th Studio Album 'Tyranny Of Distance'

Wellington heavy rock band Beastwars have announced their long-awaited fifth studio album, Tyranny of Distance, out Friday, 13th October, on Destroy Records / Universal.

Tyranny of Distance is a collection of songs sharing the common themes of despair, loneliness and existential frustration, plus a song recounting the story of an illicit drug-fueled party, albeit with a twist. Tyranny of Distance is also a covers album spanning 40 years' of New Zealand music. The Gordons, Superette, Snapper, Marlon Williams, Children's Hour, Nadia Reid, Julia Deans and The 3Ds all have their songs contorted and distorted, riffs extracted and mutated. These are powerful songs in their own right, but Tyranny of Distance gives them fiery new life to become something distinctly "Beastwars".

The first single from Tyranny of Distance, is initially performed by the 90's Flying Nun act Superette. This is an example of the experimentation involved in pushing the source material to its limits. With two Superette songs shortlisted for the project, the monolithic riff from 'Saskatchewan' was used as the basis of the song, with the harrowing lyrics and melody of 'Waves' superimposed on top in the hope the band could carry the pathos of the original into their own version. The track features guest vocals from Julia Deans, who in her own words, exposed her inner "secret wannabe-Viking metal-siren."

BEASTWARS are taking Tyranny of Distance on the road this October/November with seven dates across Aoteroa.

BEASTWARS Tyranny of Distance NZ Album Tour Dates:

Friday 13th October: The Musicians Club, Whanganui

Saturday 14th October: Zeal/The Mayfair, New Plymouth

Thursday 26th October: Last Place, Hamilton

Friday 27th October: Galatos, Auckland

Saturday 28th October: San Fran, Wellington

Friday 3rd November: Loons, Lyttleton

Saturday 4th November: Dive, Dunedin

Tyranny of Distance

The seed of Tyranny of Distance was first planted a few years back when Beastwars singer Matthew Hyde said that he loved the song ‘Dark Child’ by Marlon Williams and wanted to cover it. The band didn't pursue this idea until 2022, when they were asked to contribute a song to a Soundgarden tribute album for an American label. Beastwars was on hiatus then and hadn’t been in the same room or played music together for over a year. Individually each band member was going through tough times, and the idea of finding the energy to create new original music together was unfathomable.

But the band quickly realised that playing music together was healing, cathartic and most important of all - fun. So the idea of covering Marlon Williams was resurrected and embellished, kicking off the formidable process of shortlisting songs, tracking down artists for their blessing, learning the inspiration behind the songs and, in one case, a hard-fought quest to uncover long-lost lyrics that were indecipherable on the original recording.

Panhead Custom Ales - known for their love of rock music, custom car culture, and long-standing history of supporting Beastwars - were pitched a simple idea "would you pay for the band to record some hot-rodded New Zealand songs?" The answer is Tyranny of Distance.

The recording process took place over nine months. It was overseen by Beastwars drummer Nathan Hickey and longtime collaborator James Goldsmith, who co-produced the previous two Beastwars albums with the final heftiness added by mastering engineer Will Borza (Deftones, ZZ Top).

Christian Pearce, who also plays in Beastwars side projects End Boss and Putrid Future, will join the band on guitar duties while original member Clayton Anderson takes a break from live performances.

Obey the Riff, Long Live the Beast.

BEASTWARS

Tyranny of Distance

Tracklisting:

1. Identity - Originally performed by The Gordons

2. Waves - Originally performed by Superette

3. Emmanuelle - Originally performed by Snapper

4. Dark Child - Originally performed by Marlon Williams

5. Looking for the Sun - Originally performed by Children’s Hour

6. High and Lonely - Originally performed by Nadia Reid

7. We Light Fire - Originally performed by Julia Deans

8. Spooky - Originally performed by 3Ds

