Big Brothers Big Sisters The Big Breakfast And Live Auction

Monday, 10 July 2023, 11:34 am
Press Release: Big Brothers Big Sisters

Cillín Hearns is guest speaker at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wellington’s The Big Breakfast on Friday 28 July at the Hutt Bowling Club for a delicious breakfast, live auction and fundraising. The Big Breakfast is aimed at raising much-needed funds for the charity’s youth mentoring programme.

Expressing his excitement to support the event, Cillín said; "I'm so delighted to be presenting at the upcoming Big Brothers Big Sisters breakfast on the morning of 28th July! This is such an important cause because it not only provides direct benefit to the children it supports, but also to society in general.”

Not only will you get to hear about Big Brothers Big Sisters youth mentoring programme from Programme Manager Ashleigh Stallard, but you also get to hear first-hand from Grant Tregurtha who has mentored Thomas Lee for just over a year (pictured).

Big Brothers Big Sisters is stepping up its fundraising efforts in a bid to create more life-changing matches. For one hour, once a week, the matches of a young person to an adult mentor spend time together.

“We can’t wait to share The Big Breakfast with the local community later this month!”, said Programme Manager Ashleigh Stallard. “Our community fundraising events are a vital source of income for us, with all proceeds staying in the Hutt Valley and Wellington community, supporting our young people.”


“We are hugely grateful to our community for offering donations, and prizes for our live auction”, said Julie Bennett, Development Coordinator. “Some of our sponsors include All About Kitchens, Harrisons Solar, Simply Food and Pure Delish towards our breakfast, plus some wonderful live auction prizes from Bunnings, Hurricanes, Daytona Raceway, Charly Noble, plus a gorgeous chocolate fish necklace from Rawson Brothers Jewellers.”

Grab your tickets now from Humantix https://events.humanitix.com/the-big-breakfast or you can contact Julie on 0275533924.

