10 Days Until FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Kicks Off In Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited is leading the charge in getting Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland match ready for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ kick-off at Eden Park on 20 July.

To mark the countdown, Auckland will officially welcome the teams, dignitaries and staff who will make the region their home with a traditional pōwhiri over Matariki weekend.

A global audience will tune in to the tournament opener when the Auckland Harbour Bridge, Sky Tower and Eden Park will light up in the tournament’s Unity colours on opening night. Welcome banners are up in 500 locations around the city and the 11 training venues for the visiting teams are in pristine condition.

“We’re excited to welcome the world of football here in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland and extend our manaakitanga. Auckland is proud to also be the new home for eight of the competing teams, including our own Football Ferns and we know that Aucklanders will make all our visitors feel welcome and part of the whānau,” says Tātaki Auckland Unlimited Auckland chief executive Nick Hill.

“Events of this magnitude don’t happen overnight - it’s the culmination of years of hard work by so many people across our Auckland Council family, central government and industry partners. I would also like to acknowledge Ngāti Whātūa Ōrākei. Thank you to all of you for the tireless work behind the scenes and we can’t wait for kick-off.”

Chief Operating Officer, NZL, of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand Jane Patterson says ticket sales are very strong for the opening matches in Auckland and now’s the time to get tickets if you haven’t already.

"We are thrilled with how Aucklanders have embraced the first couple of matches here and we encourage everyone – including your colleagues, friends and families to be part of this iconic tournament and part of history. Don't miss out, secure your tickets for as little as $20, and make this the biggest celebration of women’s sport the world has ever seen."

Also starting on 20 July is the FIFA Fan Festival™ at The Cloud. The FIFA Fan Festival is free entry, open to all ages and will screen 48 matches on giant LED screens with grandstand seating for fans. There will be interactive football games, a fully covered five-a-side football pitch and performances by 85 different artists, including Jess B and Ladi 6, right up to the final on 20 August.

The FIFA Fan Festival is a great place to start your match journey in Auckland before getting free public transport (with your match ticket) to Eden Park to watch a match live.

“The FIFA Fan Festival is a place for Aucklanders and our visitors to unite and celebrate everything football as we play host to the largest sporting event that’s ever been held in Aotearoa New Zealand,” says Nick Hill.

For more about the match schedule, the FIFA Fan Festival and special Auckland offers and experiences, please click here

