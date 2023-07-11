Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Stedman Blitzes To Comprehensive 400m Heat Win

Tuesday, 11 July 2023, 6:43 am
Press Release: Athletics New Zealand

Will Stedman claimed an eye-catching heat victory during the day two morning session at the Paris 2023 Para Athletics World Championships to set up an absorbing Trans-Tasman showdown in the men’s 400m T36 final against Australia’s Paralympic and World champion James Turner.

Competing at a sun-drenched Stade Charlety during the day two morning session, the 23-year-old Kiwi sprinter, a three-time global 400m T36 bronze medallist, looked supreme in heat two covering the 400m oval in 55.63 to comfortably advance into the medal race.

Running on the inside lane three of the six-strong field, the Christchurch-based sprinter quickly caught up the stagger on his rivals and entering the home straight he could afford to turn off the after burners.

Glancing behind on several occasions to check his position before easing across the finish line, Stedman will be delighted with his form and looks in the mood to threaten his national record of 53.55 set last December in Tauranga. Pole Krzysztof Ciukska grabbed second in 56.16.

A satisfied Stedman, who snared Paralympic 400m T36 bronze medals in Rio and Tokyo and who snatched bronze in the one-lap event at the 2019 Para Athletics World Championships in Dubai, said: “I was really happy with it. To be honest it was almost a little bit quick, but I just wanted to make sure I was qualified easily. It felt nice, and I’m looking forward to tomorrow.

Ahead of the final inside the Stade Charlety he said: “I’d love to run a PB and with that a medal, but we’ll just see what happens tomorrow. I’ll give it my best shot.”

Turner, the reigning World and Paralympic champion has been the dominant athlete in this event in recent years, and he cruised to victory in heat one in a time of 55.52. The Australian blasted through the first 300m before slowing to little more than a jog to complete a routine victory and head the qualifiers. Argentina’s Alexis Sebastian Chavez finishing strongly placing second - within 0.07 of the formidable Turner.

The eagerly awaited final takes place on Tuesday at 7.34pm (NZ time).

Three Kiwis will feature in the evening session of day two at the Paris 2023 Para Athletics World Championships. Paralympic champion Lisa Adams will seek to defend her women’s shot put F37 title from 4.46am (NZ time). Joe Smith will compete in the men’s 100m T37 final at 4.50am and Anna Grimaldi will take to the start line in heat three of the women’s 100m T47 at 5.18am.

***Follow all the action on TVNZ+. Note, the coverage will be taken from the world feed so we cannot guarantee that all events featuring Kiwi athletes will be shown.

***For results go here

