Disney Princess – The Concert Reveals Star-studded Cast For 2023 New Zealand Show!

Disney Princess – The Concert, presented by Disney Concerts and TEG DAINTY, has today announced the cast for its Australasian tour dates. Having performed in over 100 cities worldwide, the production will make its way to New Zealand for one show this September before heading to Australia for an 8-city tour.

NEW ZEALAND PERFORMANCE DATE:

Tuesday 26 September – Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre at the Aotea Centre, Auckland

Tickets and VIP packages are on sale now from www.tegdainty.com.

The leading ladies are Broadway’s Steffanie Leigh (Mary Poppins, War Paint), Isabelle McCalla (Aladdin, The Prom), Storm Lever (Six, The Donna Summer Musical) and Australia’s own original ‘Belle’ from Beauty and the Beast, Rachael Beck.

Music Director, Benjamin Rauhala (Fiddler on the Roof, The Secret Life of Bees) and enchanting Prince, Adam J. Levy (Moulin Rouge, Waitress) will also join the featured quartet for the entire Australasian leg. Please note that the cast is subject to change.

Concertgoers in every city are encouraged to dress up in their best royal attire for an unforgettable evening, where the acclaimed cast will perform more than 30 favourite Disney Princess and Frozen songs, including “How Far I’ll Go”, “A Whole New World”, “Colors of the Wind”, “Part of Your World”, “Almost There”, “Let It Go” and more. The performers, appearing as themselves, will celebrate these iconic characters and share exclusive, hilarious, and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and screen. Larger-than-life animation and theatrical effects will immerse the audience in pure Disney magic.

Disney Princess – The Concert is based on the established touring production Broadway Princess Party®, which began as a cabaret show at Feinstein's/54 Below in NYC in 2015. It garnered critical success and a loyal fan base, including more than 20 million views on YouTube. This new venture is co-produced by Disney Concerts with Broadway Princess Party, LLC.

ABOUT THE CAST:

Rachael Beck

Rachael Beck is Australia’s multi-faceted, award-winning powerhouse whose talents span both stage and screen as an acclaimed vocal artist and actress. She is widely remembered for her award-winning portrayal as ‘Belle’ opposite Hugh Jackman in the original company of Beauty and the Beast. Rachael’s theatrical highlights include ‘Truly Scrumptious’ in the national tour of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang; ‘Sally Bowles’ in Cabaret, directed by Sam Mendes; ‘Kathy Selden’ in Singin' in the Rain, (which earned her a Mo Award nomination) and ‘Maria’ in The Sound of Music. More recently, Rachael starred alongside Todd McKenney as ‘Charity Barnum’ in Barnum, The Circus Musical. Further highlights include her Green Room Award nominated performance as ‘Fantine’ in Les Miserables and ‘Rumpleteazer’ in Cats, both produced by Cameron Mackintosh. Rachael’s other theatre credits include Dear Santa, The Wizard of Oz, Becoming Bill, , Strictly Gershwin, The Long and the Short of It, Secret Bridesmaid's Business, A Little Night Music, Me, My Girl (which toured nationally) The Pajama Game) and You and Me. For the Sydney Theatre Company, she has performed in The Wharf Review, Summer Rain (directed by Robyn Nevin), Mother and Son, Into the Woods and as 'Lady Mortimer' in Henry IV. Rachael also appeared in the film Ocean Boulevard. A highly skilled concert performer, Rachael appeared with Todd McKenney and Tommy Tycho in Broadway to Hollywood with the National Symphony Orchestras in Australia. Rachael has also developed The Lionhearted Theatre and Arts Program with workshops currently running in High schools throughout Australia, helping students to unearth mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, and disconnection by helping them tell their story using the creative arts. Rachael is a proud Ambassador of the Australian Children's Music Foundation.

Steffanie Leigh

Steffanie Leigh made her Broadway debut as the title role in Disney’s Mary Poppins. She went on to originate the roles of ‘Liane d’Exelmans’ in Gigi and the iconic supermodel ‘Dorian Leigh’ in War Paint, starring Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole. Her international and regional credits include Venus in Fur at Singapore Repertory Theatre, Gods of Comedy at The Old Globe and McCarter Theatre, and Passion at Signature Theatre for which she received a Helen Hayes Award nomination for her portrayal of ‘Clara’. On television she can be seen on “The Blacklist,” “Blindspot,” “Mysteries of Laura,” and “The Good Wife.” Her film credits include Progress (and unrelated things), Easter Mysteries, Members Only, and Seaside. Steffanie earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Acting and Musical Theatre from Carnegie Mellon University. www.steffanieleigh.com @steffanie_leigh

Storm Lever

Storm Lever recently concluded her run as legendary Queen, ‘Anne Boleyn’, in the musical, Six. She made her Broadway debut as Duckling Donna in The Donna Summer Musical after creating the role in the world premiere production at the La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego, California. Off-Broadway and regional credits include ‘Dorothy’ in The Wringer , ‘Sheila’ in Hair and ‘Polexia’ in Almost Famous (The Old Globe); ‘Wendy’ in Fly (La Jolla); ‘Savanah’ in Freaky Friday (Signature Theatre); Emotional Creature (Berkeley Rep). She also starred in the musical film, No One Called Ahead. @stormlever

Isabelle McCalla

Isabelle McCalla made her Broadway debut as ‘Princess Jasmine’ in Disney’s Aladdin after originating the role in the Aladdin national tour. She recently reprised her starring role for Disney’s upcoming film of the stage production, Aladdin: Live from the West End, filmed at the iconic Prince Edward Theatre in London. Isabelle later starred in the acclaimed Broadway production of The Prom. Most recently she played ‘Marlena’ in the World Premiere of Water For Elephants at the Alliance Theatre. Regional lead roles include ‘Meg’ in Hercules at Paper Mill Playhouse, Fly at La Jolla Playhouse and Footloose at The Kennedy Center. Her television appearances include Extrapolations (AppleTV+), And Just Like That (HBO Max), Law and Order (NBC), Bull (CBS), Disney Holiday Sing-along, and Great Performances. Look for her in the upcoming film, Shadow Vaults. @izzymccalla

