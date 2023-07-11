Taupo Again Staging Massive Fundraiser Motocross

Bay of Plenty's Cody Cooper (bike No.121) is among the favourites this weekend. He is a multi-time national MX1 and MX2 champion and multi-time Team New Zealand representative at the Motocross of Nations. He is pictured here racing at the Battle of the Teams event in Taupo last season. Photo by Andy McGechan, BikesportNZ.com

Teams racing of the highest order is set to light up the track at Taupo on Saturday as the venue again hosts the popular annual Battle of the Teams motocross event.

The Battle of the Teams fundraiser motocross will attract six-rider teams from all parts of the country, the competition to raise funds for Team New Zealand's potential assault on the Motocross of Nations (MXoN) on the other side of the world.

The MXoN was last year staged near Chicago, in the United States, but this year this major event is returning to Ernee, in north-western France.

The MXoN, often referred to as the "Olympic Games of Motocross", did not proceed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and New Zealand did not send a team to the MXoN in Italy in 2021 due to safety concerns and continuing travel difficulties associated with the pandemic.

New Zealand reappeared at the MXoN in Michigan last year and its intrepid team of riders finished 21st out of the 34 countries represented. If and when a team does eventually get selected for another bid later this year, the Kiwis no doubt will be hoping for even better things.

Just like the international MXoN, on which the domestic Battle of the Teams event is based, the team-versus-team format used for Saturday's cash-builder event in Taupo has been immensely popular with the New Zealand motocross community as riders from all across the country line up according to club, race team or provincial loyalties, rather than bike brand or factory allegiances.

The Battle of the Teams will feature the mini riders, juniors and women, as well as seniors and veterans.

There will no doubt be some exciting match-ups, with draw-card riders such as Mount Maunganui's Cody Cooper, Oparau's James Scott, Hawera’s Daryl Hurley, Taupo’s Brad Groombridge and Auckland’s Hamish Harwood, for example, likely to be in attendance and keen to make a few waves.

Individuals such as Invercargill’s Jack Symon, Silverdale's Hayden Smith, Cambridge's Jared Hannon, Te Puke's Flynn Watts, Invercargill's Seth Morrow, Pukekohe's Tyler Brown, Te Awamutu's Nixon Parkes and Bombay's Reuben Smith were among those who stood out at this event last season and could be expected to shine again this weekend.

Cooper, Hurley and Groombridge have each represented New Zealand at the MXoN in the past, as has Taranaki’s Shayne King, expected to be assisting his talented young sons Curtis and Rian as they race in Taupo on Saturday.

“This will be a huge weekend," said Motorcycling New Zealand motocross commissioner Lindsey Heileson.

"Impressive entries have been received from far and wide, with many travelling up from the South Island, and that's pleasing to see too," he said.

"It shows just how strong is the backing from the motocross community for us to send a team to the Motocross of Nations in France in October."

Credit: Words and photo by Andy McGechan, www.BikesportNZ.com

© Scoop Media

