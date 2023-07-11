Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Taupo Again Staging Massive Fundraiser Motocross

Tuesday, 11 July 2023, 7:19 pm
Press Release: Bikesport NZ

Bay of Plenty's Cody Cooper (bike No.121) is among the favourites this weekend. He is a multi-time national MX1 and MX2 champion and multi-time Team New Zealand representative at the Motocross of Nations. He is pictured here racing at the Battle of the Teams event in Taupo last season. Photo by Andy McGechan, BikesportNZ.com

Teams racing of the highest order is set to light up the track at Taupo on Saturday as the venue again hosts the popular annual Battle of the Teams motocross event.

The Battle of the Teams fundraiser motocross will attract six-rider teams from all parts of the country, the competition to raise funds for Team New Zealand's potential assault on the Motocross of Nations (MXoN) on the other side of the world.

The MXoN was last year staged near Chicago, in the United States, but this year this major event is returning to Ernee, in north-western France.

The MXoN, often referred to as the "Olympic Games of Motocross", did not proceed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and New Zealand did not send a team to the MXoN in Italy in 2021 due to safety concerns and continuing travel difficulties associated with the pandemic.

New Zealand reappeared at the MXoN in Michigan last year and its intrepid team of riders finished 21st out of the 34 countries represented. If and when a team does eventually get selected for another bid later this year, the Kiwis no doubt will be hoping for even better things.

Just like the international MXoN, on which the domestic Battle of the Teams event is based, the team-versus-team format used for Saturday's cash-builder event in Taupo has been immensely popular with the New Zealand motocross community as riders from all across the country line up according to club, race team or provincial loyalties, rather than bike brand or factory allegiances.

The Battle of the Teams will feature the mini riders, juniors and women, as well as seniors and veterans.

There will no doubt be some exciting match-ups, with draw-card riders such as Mount Maunganui's Cody Cooper, Oparau's James Scott, Hawera’s Daryl Hurley, Taupo’s Brad Groombridge and Auckland’s Hamish Harwood, for example, likely to be in attendance and keen to make a few waves.

Individuals such as Invercargill’s Jack Symon, Silverdale's Hayden Smith, Cambridge's Jared Hannon, Te Puke's Flynn Watts, Invercargill's Seth Morrow, Pukekohe's Tyler Brown, Te Awamutu's Nixon Parkes and Bombay's Reuben Smith were among those who stood out at this event last season and could be expected to shine again this weekend.

Cooper, Hurley and Groombridge have each represented New Zealand at the MXoN in the past, as has Taranaki’s Shayne King, expected to be assisting his talented young sons Curtis and Rian as they race in Taupo on Saturday.

“This will be a huge weekend," said Motorcycling New Zealand motocross commissioner Lindsey Heileson.

"Impressive entries have been received from far and wide, with many travelling up from the South Island, and that's pleasing to see too," he said.

"It shows just how strong is the backing from the motocross community for us to send a team to the Motocross of Nations in France in October."

Credit: Words and photo by Andy McGechan, www.BikesportNZ.com

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Bikesport NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
International Art Centre: Two Rare NZ Paintings Expected To Sell For $1M Each

William Hodges was the official artist on Captain Cook’s second voyage to the South Pacific. His 1777 oil painting A Maori before a Waterfall in Dusky Bay was completed in England. The sale will also feature Memories Tearara, a 1933 oil on canvas by Charles Frederick Goldie of a chieftainess of the Arawa Tribe of Rotorua. More


Binoy Kampmark: Graceless Class Goons Strike Back At Lord’s

What are the English other than their excruciatingly worn class, kitted out with a code of manners revocable at an instant? A streak of traditional Englishness, as A. A. Gill wrote, stresses bullying. It made them great in the hope of making others small. More

Auckland Climate Festival: Countdown Is On

This festival is for anyone who wants to work towards a safe, equitable and regenerative future for Taamaki Makaurau. It enables us to scale up change at pace, gain solidarity, & harness the synergies that come with collective action. More


Government: Fourth Round Of Grants Wraps Up Arts Regeneration Fund

The Cultural Sector Regeneration Fund will now support over eighty initiatives over the coming year to enable the development of the arts, culture, and heritage sectors well beyond the life of the funding. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 