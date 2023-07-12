Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Stedman Celebrates Silver Bullet Performance In French Capital

Wednesday, 12 July 2023, 6:20 am
Press Release: Athletics New Zealand

Will Stedman enjoyed the finest global championship result of his career over the one-lap distance by claiming a brilliant silver medal in the men’s 400m T36 final to light up the morning session on day three of the Paris 2023 Para Athletics World Championships.

Upgrading on the bronze medals he snared in this event at the previous edition of these championships in Dubai in 2019 and at the Rio and Tokyo Paralympic Games, Stedman stopped the clock in 53.62 to finish 1.36 behind runner all-conquering gold medallist Aussie James Turner.

It was an outstanding 400m performance by the Christchurch-based athlete who produced the second fastest one-lap performance of his career - just 0.07 shy of his national record mark set in Tauranga in December.

On a beautiful summer morning in the French capital, Will looked relaxed on the start line despite taking on the formidable challenge of Turner, the World and Paralympic champion.

The Aussie executed his trademark blistering first 200m and although the world record-holder held a clear advantage, Stedman quickly advanced to second and looked beautifully composed and controlled down the back stretch.

Entering the home straight, Turner held a 6m lead and he would not be denied, extending his advantage to strike gold. However, the Kiwi produced a valiant one-lap performance, and he can be richly proud of his efforts.

While Turner claimed the gold medal 52.26 bronze when to Alexis Sebastian Chavez of Argentina who set an area record of 54.57.

A delighted Stedman, who is coached by George Edwards, said: “I’m really happy with how I ran, especially the first half of the race, which I’ve had some trouble executing. It was the closest I’ve been to him (Turner) with 100m to go but I didn’t quite have the strength in the final straight.

“It is satisfying to win silver (after three previous global 400m bronze medals). I’m really happy to run my second fastest time ever, and to be able to perform on the day at a major championship, when it counts.”

Stedman next returns to action inside the Stade Charlety on Thursday at 5.25am in the men’s long jump T36 final. He added: “Ideal preparation for the long jump probably isn’t running a 400m beforehand, but I’m really excited to go out there and give it a good go for a medal. It is a very competitive field, so I’ll have to jump my best.”

The speedsters will take centre stage for New Zealand on Wednesday morning. Anna Grimaldi competes in the women’s 100m T47 final at 5am followed my Mitch Joynt, who competes in heat two of the men’s 100m T64 at 5.17am. Tokyo Paralympic 100m T36 bronze medallist Danielle Aitchison takes to the blocks in heat one of that event at 5.40am.

***Follow all the action on TVNZ+. Note, the coverage will be taken from the world feed so we cannot guarantee that all events featuring Kiwi athletes will be shown.

***For results go here

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Athletics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
International Art Centre: Two Rare NZ Paintings Expected To Sell For $1M Each

William Hodges was the official artist on Captain Cook’s second voyage to the South Pacific. His 1777 oil painting A Maori before a Waterfall in Dusky Bay was completed in England. The sale will also feature Memories Tearara, a 1933 oil on canvas by Charles Frederick Goldie of a chieftainess of the Arawa Tribe of Rotorua. More


Binoy Kampmark: Graceless Class Goons Strike Back At Lord’s

What are the English other than their excruciatingly worn class, kitted out with a code of manners revocable at an instant? A streak of traditional Englishness, as A. A. Gill wrote, stresses bullying. It made them great in the hope of making others small. More

Auckland Climate Festival: Countdown Is On

This festival is for anyone who wants to work towards a safe, equitable and regenerative future for Taamaki Makaurau. It enables us to scale up change at pace, gain solidarity, & harness the synergies that come with collective action. More


Government: Fourth Round Of Grants Wraps Up Arts Regeneration Fund

The Cultural Sector Regeneration Fund will now support over eighty initiatives over the coming year to enable the development of the arts, culture, and heritage sectors well beyond the life of the funding. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 