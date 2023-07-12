Stedman Celebrates Silver Bullet Performance In French Capital

Will Stedman enjoyed the finest global championship result of his career over the one-lap distance by claiming a brilliant silver medal in the men’s 400m T36 final to light up the morning session on day three of the Paris 2023 Para Athletics World Championships.

Upgrading on the bronze medals he snared in this event at the previous edition of these championships in Dubai in 2019 and at the Rio and Tokyo Paralympic Games, Stedman stopped the clock in 53.62 to finish 1.36 behind runner all-conquering gold medallist Aussie James Turner.

It was an outstanding 400m performance by the Christchurch-based athlete who produced the second fastest one-lap performance of his career - just 0.07 shy of his national record mark set in Tauranga in December.

On a beautiful summer morning in the French capital, Will looked relaxed on the start line despite taking on the formidable challenge of Turner, the World and Paralympic champion.

The Aussie executed his trademark blistering first 200m and although the world record-holder held a clear advantage, Stedman quickly advanced to second and looked beautifully composed and controlled down the back stretch.

Entering the home straight, Turner held a 6m lead and he would not be denied, extending his advantage to strike gold. However, the Kiwi produced a valiant one-lap performance, and he can be richly proud of his efforts.

While Turner claimed the gold medal 52.26 bronze when to Alexis Sebastian Chavez of Argentina who set an area record of 54.57.

A delighted Stedman, who is coached by George Edwards, said: “I’m really happy with how I ran, especially the first half of the race, which I’ve had some trouble executing. It was the closest I’ve been to him (Turner) with 100m to go but I didn’t quite have the strength in the final straight.

“It is satisfying to win silver (after three previous global 400m bronze medals). I’m really happy to run my second fastest time ever, and to be able to perform on the day at a major championship, when it counts.”

Stedman next returns to action inside the Stade Charlety on Thursday at 5.25am in the men’s long jump T36 final. He added: “Ideal preparation for the long jump probably isn’t running a 400m beforehand, but I’m really excited to go out there and give it a good go for a medal. It is a very competitive field, so I’ll have to jump my best.”

The speedsters will take centre stage for New Zealand on Wednesday morning. Anna Grimaldi competes in the women’s 100m T47 final at 5am followed my Mitch Joynt, who competes in heat two of the men’s 100m T64 at 5.17am. Tokyo Paralympic 100m T36 bronze medallist Danielle Aitchison takes to the blocks in heat one of that event at 5.40am.

***Follow all the action on TVNZ+. Note, the coverage will be taken from the world feed so we cannot guarantee that all events featuring Kiwi athletes will be shown.

