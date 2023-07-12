Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Michael Meredith Announces New Restaurant At SkyCity

Wednesday, 12 July 2023, 12:12 pm
Press Release: SKYCITY

SkyCity is proud to announce that award-winning chef Michael Meredith will be joining the Auckland dining precinct with a new Pacific inspired restaurant, Metita, opening in October 2023.

The much-anticipated restaurant will draw inspiration from Michael’s upbringing in Samoa. Its menu has been crafted to highlight sustainably caught seafood and fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

“Metita is a coming together of my Pacific heritage, my food journey and passion for fresh and seasonal flavours”, says Michael.

Metita will hold a special place in Michael’s heart, having been named after his late mother. Michael says, “I always wanted to name a restaurant after my mum. She introduced me to cooking, and gave me a passion that shaped my path in life”.

Richard Seldon, SkyCity Executive Manager, Food & Beverage, says, “Michael is a chef that takes you on a journey with his food, his values, and vision. This restaurant is going to elevate how we perceive Pacific food in New Zealand”.

Michael hopes to create new memories of what Pacific food feels like, reimagining traditional classic flavours for contemporary tastes.

“Metita will be quite dynamic. I don’t think people will have had Pacific food quite like it before. My aim is for people to walk away having had a memorable experience”, says Michael.

Metita will be the third new hospitality opening for SkyCity Auckland this year. Award-winning Indian restaurant Cassia, and a new opulent Champagne bar, SkyBar, have recently opened in the precinct.

Metita will be located in The Grand by SkyCity, in the space formerly housed by Gusto at the Grand.

Michael Meredith joins chefs Sid Sahrawat, Nic Watt and Al Brown in the kitchen tomorrow for the sold out SkyCity Matariki Feast event, which sees all four chefs collaborating on a six-course menu.

© Scoop Media

Find more from SKYCITY on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
International Art Centre: Two Rare NZ Paintings Expected To Sell For $1M Each

William Hodges was the official artist on Captain Cook’s second voyage to the South Pacific. His 1777 oil painting A Maori before a Waterfall in Dusky Bay was completed in England. The sale will also feature Memories Tearara, a 1933 oil on canvas by Charles Frederick Goldie of a chieftainess of the Arawa Tribe of Rotorua. More


Binoy Kampmark: Graceless Class Goons Strike Back At Lord’s

What are the English other than their excruciatingly worn class, kitted out with a code of manners revocable at an instant? A streak of traditional Englishness, as A. A. Gill wrote, stresses bullying. It made them great in the hope of making others small. More

Auckland Climate Festival: Countdown Is On

This festival is for anyone who wants to work towards a safe, equitable and regenerative future for Taamaki Makaurau. It enables us to scale up change at pace, gain solidarity, & harness the synergies that come with collective action. More


Government: Fourth Round Of Grants Wraps Up Arts Regeneration Fund

The Cultural Sector Regeneration Fund will now support over eighty initiatives over the coming year to enable the development of the arts, culture, and heritage sectors well beyond the life of the funding. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 