Michael Meredith Announces New Restaurant At SkyCity

SkyCity is proud to announce that award-winning chef Michael Meredith will be joining the Auckland dining precinct with a new Pacific inspired restaurant, Metita, opening in October 2023.

The much-anticipated restaurant will draw inspiration from Michael’s upbringing in Samoa. Its menu has been crafted to highlight sustainably caught seafood and fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

“Metita is a coming together of my Pacific heritage, my food journey and passion for fresh and seasonal flavours”, says Michael.

Metita will hold a special place in Michael’s heart, having been named after his late mother. Michael says, “I always wanted to name a restaurant after my mum. She introduced me to cooking, and gave me a passion that shaped my path in life”.

Richard Seldon, SkyCity Executive Manager, Food & Beverage, says, “Michael is a chef that takes you on a journey with his food, his values, and vision. This restaurant is going to elevate how we perceive Pacific food in New Zealand”.

Michael hopes to create new memories of what Pacific food feels like, reimagining traditional classic flavours for contemporary tastes.

“Metita will be quite dynamic. I don’t think people will have had Pacific food quite like it before. My aim is for people to walk away having had a memorable experience”, says Michael.

Metita will be the third new hospitality opening for SkyCity Auckland this year. Award-winning Indian restaurant Cassia, and a new opulent Champagne bar, SkyBar, have recently opened in the precinct.

Metita will be located in The Grand by SkyCity, in the space formerly housed by Gusto at the Grand.

Michael Meredith joins chefs Sid Sahrawat, Nic Watt and Al Brown in the kitchen tomorrow for the sold out SkyCity Matariki Feast event, which sees all four chefs collaborating on a six-course menu.

© Scoop Media