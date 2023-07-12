Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Catch A Falling Star At Alberton This Matariki

Wednesday, 12 July 2023, 12:22 pm
Heritage New Zealand

An exhibition of original artwork celebrating the Matariki season takes place at Alberton, the historic Mt Albert mansion cared for by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga.

Entitled Catch a Falling Star, the exhibition features artwork by students from Mapura Studios and their colourful and creative interpretation of what Matariki means to them.

This year will be the second year in which artists from Mapura Studios have created an exhibition of paintings, drawings, music, videos, lights and more, taking as their theme inspiration from the nine stars of the Matariki cluster and what each star represents.

Mapura Studios provides art therapy classes for people of all ages, diversity and need as well as the wider community.

“We’re delighted to be hosting this wonderful exhibition for the Matariki season and look forward to providing a venue for the Mapura artists to share their creativity with the community,” says Alberton Property Lead Rendell McIntosh.

Don’t miss Catch a Falling Star at Alberton on July 12-16; then July 19-23 (10.30am-4pm); with a special evening celebration event on July 21 (6-8pm). The Catch a Falling Star exhibition in the ballroom is free; standard entry fee to rest of house applies.

