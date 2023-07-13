Kiwi-Pasifika Film Tackles Religion & Interracial LGBTQ+ Love

An interracial gay love story set in New Zealand between an English vicar and his Samoan partner which confronts issues around sexuality and religion, will debut in selected cinemas next month.

Mysterious Ways follows the story of an Anglican vicar who fights for a church wedding with his Pasifika boyfriend and the cultural and religious challenges they face to be accepted.

The mainly self-funded film stars UK actor Richard Short (Mary Kills People, Tragedy of Macbeth) and will be the feature film debut for Samoan theatre star Nick Afoa, who is best known for playing Simba in the Australian production of The Lion King. The supporting cast includes Michael Hurst, Te Radar, Becky McEwen, Maureen Fepuleai, and newcomer Joe Malu Folau.

The film is directed by Paul Oremland who shares the writing duties with Dianna Fuemana and Harry McNaughton. The producer is Ngaire Fuata, a first time feature film producer who has spent more than 30 years producing Pacific Islands news and current affairs show Tagata Pasifika on TVNZ.

Director Oremland, whose feature film documentary 100 Men screened on Netflix and travelled to international film festivals, has been at the forefront of exploring the LGTBQ+ experience in film and TV for many years.

“Most religions still see being gay as sinful. This does huge harm to millions of people in terms of self esteem, family rejection, and legitimising hatred,” he says.

“Mysterious Ways is a love story where God is on our side and is a powerful statement that is needed now more than ever.”

Fuata, a producer who values Pasifika stories told through an authentic cultural lens, says she chose Mysterious Ways as her first feature film project because she believed in Oremland’s vision and the LGBTQ+ story that he wanted to tell.

“It was a drama that had heart and tackled some outdated views. I don’t shy away from a challenge. Paul's experience, passion, tenacity and collaborative spirit was an integral reason why this film was made and we had such a wonderful collective of cast and crew.”

Executive producers include Taualeo'o Stephen Stehlin, Brian Holland, Tracey Gardiner, Tom Abell, Jonathan Unger and Richard Short.

Mysterious Ways will have a charity premiere on 16th August at the Rialto Cinemas in Auckland, with funds raised supporting the Burnett Foundation.

The film will open at the Rialto in Auckland on 16 August, Event Cinemas in Palmerston North, New Plymouth and Blenheim on 17 August, Rialto in Dunedin on 21 August and the Lumiere in Christchurch on 7 September.

