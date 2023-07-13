Kraftwerk Announce Australian & NZ Tour For Nov/Dec 2023

German Electro pioneers Kraftwerk announce seven headline dates for Australia and New Zealand this November/December 2023

Performing in Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth

Tickets on sale Wednesday 19 July via frontiertouring.com/kraftwerk. Frontier Member presale begins Monday 17 July (11am local time)

After their hugely successful worldwide concert tours, Electro pioneers Kraftwerk announce seven new tour dates this November/December 2023 for Australia and New Zealand, proudly presented by Frontier Touring.

Bringing together electronic music computer animations and performance art, Kraftwerk concerts are a true “Gesamtkunstwerk – a total work of art.”

The multi-media project Kraftwerk was started in 1970 by Ralf Huetter and Florian Schneider. They set up their electronic Kling Klang Studio in Duesseldorf, Germany,where they conceived and produced all Kraftwerk albums.

By the mid 1970’s Kraftwerk had achieved international recognition for their revolutionary electronic‚ soundscapes’ and their musical experimentation with robotics and other technical innovations.With their visions of the future, Kraftwerk created the soundtrack for the digital age of the 21st century.

Their compositions, using innovative techniques, synthetic voices and computerised rhythms, have had a major international influence across an entire range of music genres: from electro to hip hop, from techno to synth pop.

In their live performances, Kraftwerk founder Ralf Huetter and his team illustrate the belief in the respective contributions of both man and machine.

Starting with the retrospective of their catalogue at the Museum of Modern Art [MOMA] in New York in 2012, in recent years Kraftwerk have returned full circle back to their origins within the Düsseldorf art scene of the late Sixties.

The 3-D concert series at MoMA was followed by further presentations at Tate Modern Turbine Hall (London), Akasaka Blitz (Tokyo) Opera House (Sydney), Walt Disney Concert Hall (Los Angeles), Fondation Louis Vuitton (Paris), Neue National Galerie (Berlin) and Guggenheim Museum (Bilbao).

In 2014 Ralf Huetter and his former partner were honoured with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. And in in October 2021 Kraftwerk were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday 19 July (10am local time) via frontiertouring.com/kraftwerk. Sign up to get early access via the Frontier Members Pre-sale, which begins Monday 17 July (11am local time) – see website for further info.

KRAFTWERK

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND

NOVEMBER/DECEMBER 2023

Presented by Frontier Touring

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE

via frontiertouring.com/kraftwerk

Runs 24 hours from: Monday 17 July (11am local time)

or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Begins: Wednesday 19 July (10am local time)

Wednesday 29 November

TSB Arena | Wellington, NZ

Lic. All Ages

Ticketmaster.co.nz

Friday 1 December

Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ

Lic. All Ages

Ticketmaster.co.nz

Monday 4 December

Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre | Brisbane, QLD

Lic. All Ages

Ticketek.com.au

Wednesday 6 December

Aware Super Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Lic. All Ages

Ticketek.com.au

Friday 8 December

Margaret Court Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Lic. All Ages

Ticketek.com.au

Tuesday 12 December

Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre | Adelaide, SA

Lic. All Ages

Ticketek.com.au

Friday 15 December

Riverside Theatre, PCEC | Perth, WA

Lic. All Ages

Ticketek.com.au

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.

