Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Kraftwerk Announce Australian & NZ Tour For Nov/Dec 2023

Thursday, 13 July 2023, 9:27 am
Press Release: Frontier Touring Company

 

  • German Electro pioneers Kraftwerk announce seven headline dates for Australia and New Zealand this November/December 2023
  • Performing in Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth
  • Tickets on sale Wednesday 19 July via frontiertouring.com/kraftwerk. Frontier Member presale begins Monday 17 July (11am local time)

After their hugely successful worldwide concert tours, Electro pioneers Kraftwerk announce seven new tour dates this November/December 2023 for Australia and New Zealand, proudly presented by Frontier Touring.

Bringing together electronic music computer animations and performance art, Kraftwerk concerts are a true “Gesamtkunstwerk – a total work of art.”

The multi-media project Kraftwerk was started in 1970 by Ralf Huetter and Florian Schneider. They set up their electronic Kling Klang Studio in Duesseldorf, Germany,where they conceived and produced all Kraftwerk albums.

By the mid 1970’s Kraftwerk had achieved international recognition for their revolutionary electronic‚ soundscapes’ and their musical experimentation with robotics and other technical innovations.With their visions of the future, Kraftwerk created the soundtrack for the digital age of the 21st century.

Their compositions, using innovative techniques, synthetic voices and computerised rhythms, have had a major international influence across an entire range of music genres: from electro to hip hop, from techno to synth pop.

In their live performances, Kraftwerk founder Ralf Huetter and his team illustrate the belief in the respective contributions of both man and machine.

Starting with the retrospective of their catalogue at the Museum of Modern Art [MOMA] in New York in 2012, in recent years Kraftwerk have returned full circle back to their origins within the Düsseldorf art scene of the late Sixties.

The 3-D concert series at MoMA was followed by further presentations at Tate Modern Turbine Hall (London), Akasaka Blitz (Tokyo) Opera House (Sydney), Walt Disney Concert Hall (Los Angeles), Fondation Louis Vuitton (Paris), Neue National Galerie (Berlin) and Guggenheim Museum (Bilbao).

In 2014 Ralf Huetter and his former partner were honoured with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. And in in October 2021 Kraftwerk were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame.

 

Tickets go on sale Wednesday 19 July (10am local time) via frontiertouring.com/kraftwerk. Sign up to get early access via the Frontier Members Pre-sale, which begins Monday 17 July (11am local time) – see website for further info.

KRAFTWERK
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND
NOVEMBER/DECEMBER 2023
Presented by Frontier Touring

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE
via frontiertouring.com/kraftwerk
Runs 24 hours from: Monday 17 July (11am local time)
or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
Begins: Wednesday 19 July (10am local time)

Wednesday 29 November
TSB Arena | Wellington, NZ
Lic. All Ages
Ticketmaster.co.nz

Friday 1 December
Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ
Lic. All Ages
Ticketmaster.co.nz

Monday 4 December
Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre | Brisbane, QLD
Lic. All Ages
Ticketek.com.au

Wednesday 6 December
Aware Super Theatre | Sydney, NSW
Lic. All Ages
Ticketek.com.au

Friday 8 December
Margaret Court Arena | Melbourne, VIC
Lic. All Ages
Ticketek.com.au

Tuesday 12 December
Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre | Adelaide, SA
Lic. All Ages
Ticketek.com.au

Friday 15 December
Riverside Theatre, PCEC | Perth, WA
Lic. All Ages
Ticketek.com.au

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers. 

We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.kraftwerk.com | facebook.com/Kraftwerk | twitter.com/kraftwerk instagram.com/kraftwerkofficial | Spotify | YouTube | Apple Music

frontiertouring.com/kraftwerk | facebook.com/frontiertouring
twitter.com/frontiertouring | instagram.com/frontiertouring

 

ENDS

 

 

Samantha Clode

Communications Director (AU), Frontier Touring

Email: samantha.clode@frontiertouring.com

Mobile: 61 (0)403 946 332

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Frontier Touring Company on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
International Art Centre: Two Rare NZ Paintings Expected To Sell For $1M Each

William Hodges was the official artist on Captain Cook’s second voyage to the South Pacific. His 1777 oil painting A Maori before a Waterfall in Dusky Bay was completed in England. The sale will also feature Memories Tearara, a 1933 oil on canvas by Charles Frederick Goldie of a chieftainess of the Arawa Tribe of Rotorua. More


Binoy Kampmark: Graceless Class Goons Strike Back At Lord’s

What are the English other than their excruciatingly worn class, kitted out with a code of manners revocable at an instant? A streak of traditional Englishness, as A. A. Gill wrote, stresses bullying. It made them great in the hope of making others small. More

Auckland Climate Festival: Countdown Is On

This festival is for anyone who wants to work towards a safe, equitable and regenerative future for Taamaki Makaurau. It enables us to scale up change at pace, gain solidarity, & harness the synergies that come with collective action. More


Government: Fourth Round Of Grants Wraps Up Arts Regeneration Fund

The Cultural Sector Regeneration Fund will now support over eighty initiatives over the coming year to enable the development of the arts, culture, and heritage sectors well beyond the life of the funding. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 