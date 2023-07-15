Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Diversity Festival 2023

Saturday, 15 July 2023, 5:40 am
Press Release: Diversity Network

The Diversity Festival organised by the Diversity Network serves as a powerful force in bringing our communities together and creating a sense of unity and belonging. The festival provides a platform for communities and individuals from various cultural backgrounds to showcase their traditions, art, music, and cuisine, fostering a deep appreciation, and understanding of cultural differences within the community.

The Diversity Festival allows us to break down barriers, challenge stereotypes, and celebrate the beauty and diversity that makes Wellington such a vibrant city. Last year’s festival was wonderfully organised with a shared dinner where communities could try each other’s traditional foods, followed by a night of cultural performances on a professional stage where communities could cheer each other on and feel support across the diverse groups.

One of the most significant advantages of the Diversity Festival is its ability to create connections and promote networking among different communities in Wellington. By bringing together people from diverse backgrounds, the festival acts as a catalyst for cross-cultural interactions and collaborations. It provides an opportunity for individuals and organisations to share their experiences, exchange ideas, and build meaningful relationships. Through these connections, we can collectively work towards building a stronger and more inclusive community.

This festival not only allows us to showcase our cultures but also encourages active participation, and engagement from attendees. The interactive nature of the festival enables individuals to learn about diverse cultures firsthand, promoting a sense of curiosity, empathy, and respect. By fostering a spirit of inclusivity and acceptance, the festival helps to build bridges between communities, leading to a stronger and more interconnected environment.

We are looking forward to seeing you at this year’s Diversity Festival (Diversity Festival 2023) which is scheduled for Saturday, 25 November 2023 @ Victoria University of Wellington – Kelburn Campus (Memorial Theatre SULT228).

For free tickets, please click here: https://www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/diversity-festival-2023-tickets-676547982227

If you would like to stay in touch, please visit our Facebook’s page here: https://www.facebook.com/BridgingCommunitiesThroughDiversity/

