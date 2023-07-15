Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Birthday Book of Storms comes to Wellington

Saturday, 15 July 2023, 6:46 pm
Press Release: CreatifKate

Directed by: Jaime Dörner

Writer and assistant director: R. Johns

Run time: 98 mins, no intermission

Set in a mysterious library where poems and writers come to life, secrets are revealed about the hidden history of Sylvia Plath, Ted Hughes, and Assia Wevill.

In association with La Mama Theatre, Australia, R. Johns’ imagined retelling of events in the life of the iconic poets Plath and Hughes and artist Assia Wevill comes to Wellington.

“We’re really excited to share this work in Wellington,” says Johns. “Australian audiences found their preconceptions of the Plath/Hughes story challenged by this intriguing work. We’re also especially pleased to be donating $1 from every ticket sale to City Mission to assist in the crucial work they do in Wellington.”

Birthday Book of Storms sees a mysterious girl investigating others’ lives searching for answers in a twilight magical, surrealist world. Characters’ destinies and their extreme emotions assume Greek tragedy proportions, orchestrated by two powerful women, Sylvia and Assia, where small actions can have catastrophic consequences. The play moves beyond the usual Anglo-centric telling of the Ted Hughes/ Sylvia Plath history, with the addition of Assia Wevill and her child, both written out of his public life whilst Ted Hughes was alive.

The events of their fateful, tragic lives are investigated by a girl wanting to know who she is and find her forgotten place in their story. The play highlights the choices these protagonists made, and the consequences of their choices on the girl. Content warning: suicide referred to.

After seven years away, Chilean/Kiwi Director Jaime Dörner is looking forward to sharing this exciting work.

“It’s the forgotten child who is the centre of the story… there is a forgotten child in all of us somewhere.”

Birthday Book of Storms is a Griffin Award-nominated work. R. Johns’ work has been described as ‘a combination of research and imaginative speculation. It is beautifully written' - Michael Brindley, Stage Whispers (Fire in the Head.2022)

Birthday Book of Storms opens at Hannah Playhouse with a preview on Wednesday 2nd August at 7:30pm and runs through to Thursday 10th August; Sunday 8th matinee at 2:30pm, no show Monday 13th, relaxed performance Tues 8th. Tickets $20/$30 + booking fees on Evenfinda: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2023/birthday-book-of-storms/wellington

