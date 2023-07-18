LIL TJAY Announces New Zealand Dates As Part Of ‘Beat The Odds’ Global Tour

AUCKLAND, NZ (JULY 18, 2022) – NYC rapper LIL TJAY today announces that New Zealand will be the first stop of his Beat the Odds global tour this October. Kicking off at Spark Arena on October 13, Lil Tjay will then cross the ditch to perform at Yours and Owls festival in Wollongong before heading to Melbourne’s Festival Hall and concluding at The Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane.

Tickets go on sale at 12pm, Friday 21 July.

My Live Nation members can secure tickets first during the My Live Nation presale beginning Thursday 20th July from 12pm. For complete tour and ticket information, visit: www.livenation.co.nz.

Before emerging as an internet heartthrob with streams in the multi-millions, Lil Tjay was just a kid with humble beginnings in the Bronx. Delving deeper into his story reveals the compelling biography of a young individual who endured the burdens of adult sins and their consequences, all before he was old enough to drive. Growing up in an NYC neighbourhood entrenched in gang culture, Lil Tjay found himself facing a year of incarceration. However, upon regaining his freedom, he devoted himself to pursuing his musical aspirations and the recording studio became his saving grace and destiny.

Since then, Lil Tjay has captivated the rap scene at a young age with his signature swag and blaring bars that have garnered him an audience of millions. His debut album True 2 Myself features platinum-certified hits “F.N.,” “Brothers”, “Leaked”, “Hold On”, “Ruthless”, “One Take” and “GOAT.” His collab release “Calling My Phone” featuring 6LACK debuted at #3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became Lil Tjay’s highest chart debut and career chart peak. Across all releases, Lil Tjay has accumulated over 9.3 billion global streams and was featured as one of XXL’s Freshman Class 2020 and Billboard’s 21 Under 21.

Most recently, Lil Tjay unveiled the vulnerable, tell-all single “June 22nd”. With a blend of melodic prowess, a New York sound and captivating storytelling, the rapper foreshadows his experience and trauma on the days leading up to him being shot on “June 22nd”. The track is lifted from Lil Tjay’s recently released album 222. This project showcases Lil Tjay’s growth and evolution as an artist and is the first body of work since his 2021 platinum-certified release of Destined 2 Win.

Don’t miss Lil Tjay’s first time performing in New Zealand this October.

© Scoop Media

