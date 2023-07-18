Delaney-hoshek And Smith To Lead 2023 Fast5 Ferns Campaign



Netball New Zealand (NNZ) has announced Marianne Delaney-Hoshek as head coach and Paula Smith as assistant for the FAST5 Ferns at this year's FAST5 Netball World Series in Christchurch.

It will be Delaney-Hoshek’s first time as head coach of the FAST5 Ferns for the two-day tournament which sees the world’s top six ranked teams compete in the action-packed shortened version of the game on November 11 and 12 at Wolfbrook Arena in Christchurch.

Delaney-Hoshek has also this week been re-signed as the Trident Homes Tactix head coach for the 2024 ANZ Premiership where she will guide the team for her seventh season in charge.

She said she was looking forward to taking on both roles in the high performance arena and loved what FAST5 netball had brought to the sport.

“FAST5 is right up my alley and I’m really excited to be a part of this format which brings so much fun to the netball court,” she said.

“The fun factor is such a strong element to this tournament, and New Zealand has a proud record on the FAST5 netball court which is something that Paula and I want to continue in Christchurch.”

Delaney-Hoshek has taken the Tactix to two grand finals during her tenure and the team came agonisingly close to this year’s Finals Series, in what was one of the closest ANZ Premierships in recent history.

NNZ Head of High Performance Stephen Hotter said it was exciting to see ANZ Premiership coaches have the opportunity to further their coaching career on the international stage.

“We’re thrilled to be able to see our elite coaches given the chance to experience competition at its highest level and with some of our best athletes,” he said.

“Both Marianne and Paula have been coaching at an elite level in New Zealand for a number of years and being involved with an event like the FAST5 World Netball World Series is important for our High Performance programme in helping our coaches to grow.”

New Zealand has a strong history at the FAST5 World Netball Series including seven titles since the unique format was introduced in 2009.

The FAST5 format features five players a side, shortened quarters, multiple point shots and power plays.

The FAST5 Ferns finished third in Christchurch last year with Australia claiming the World Netball Series title and South Africa winning silver.

