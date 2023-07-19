Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New Zealand Fashion Week Kahuria 2023 Announces Programme And Tickets On Sale

Wednesday, 19 July 2023, 4:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Fashion Week Ltd

New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria is excited to announce its highly anticipated runway schedule and programme of events, set to take place at the Viaduct Events Centre from Tuesday 29th August until Saturday 2nd September 2023 with tickets on sale from tomorrow.

There are plenty of opportunities for the public to be part of New Fashion Week: Kahuria 2023 and attend shows and talks throughout the week as the Viaduct Events Centre is transformed into an immersive fashion hub, offering an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

Trade runway shows, the cornerstone of NZFW, will feature more than 30 captivating shows across two stunning rooms at the Viaduct Events Centre: The Runway and The Studio. Showcasing a diverse range of designers, including more than 10 Māori and Pasifika designers, these shows provide a platform for local and international buyers to discover exceptional talent. Selected runway shows will be live-streamed on the NZFW website, allowing fashion enthusiasts worldwide to join the excitement.

Yasmin Farry, General Manager of New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria says, “We are delighted to reveal the full line up of world-class designers who are part of our redesigned and reimagined event in 2023. After a three-year hiatus we are thrilled to showcase a truly wonderful collection of established and emerging creative talents from around Aotearoa on Auckland’s waterfront, with an event that has a bold vision to showcase inclusivity, innovation, and creativity on the global fashion event circuit.”

In addition to trade shows, the public programme of NZFW offers a wide range of events for all audiences. Across the week, the public can snap up tickets to enjoy consumer runway shows, events and industry panel discussions. These events will take place at the venue, satellite spaces, and various locations across the city, showcasing the vibrancy, uniqueness, and creativity of New Zealand's fashion, arts, and culture. The programme offers both ticketed and free options, ensuring accessibility for all fashion enthusiasts.

Kicking off on day one, award winning designer Kiri Nathan will open the programme, with a show looking at Māori fashion through the ages. Kiri’s show will be followed by Rory William Docherty, Jacqueline-Anne, Campbell Luke, Juliette Hogan, and NOM*d all taking to the runway on Tuesday 29th August for what promises to be a spectacular start to the week.

Day two opens on Wednesday with a Graduate Show featuring emerging designer talent from Whitecliffe, Otago Polytechnic and Massey University, followed by Kathryn Wilson celebrating 20 years and Kharl WiRepa’s couture collection.

Thursday’s programme sees Viva Next Gen designers, Jockey and a Miromoda Group Show take to the runway before Kate Sylvester’s 30th anniversary show in the evening. Moving through to the Day four schedule on Friday, Liz Mitchell, Pacific Fusion Fashion Show and the Resene Designer Runway – a high energy curation of in-season collections from the week’s scheduled designers will take the runway. As part of the NZFW Discussion Series the Ministry of Social Development will present an engaging session “Moving the Dial on Diversity” - an event that aims to highlight the significance of diversity in the workplace and will offer valuable insights on how to enhance and cultivate inclusivity within the workplace.

This is followed on Friday by ‘Fashion Night’, a sublime new addition to the NZFW programme. This highly anticipated event aims to deliver a unique and unforgettable experience for all audiences, with its focus on promoting emerging talent, fostering an inclusive and diverse environment, and celebrating creativity and individuality.

Attendees will get a glimpse into cutting-edge trends and unique designs from up-and-coming underground labels One of None, Nineteen99, and The House of VA who will be showcasing their collections in The Runway. Audiences can also look forward to a variety of captivating entertainment, including performances from The Dance Plant Collective, ANDYHEARTTROB, MaeSteal Collective, and more.

The final day of the event on Saturday 2nd September will see Walk the Line, New Zealand’s biggest fashion show for young designers, I Love Ponsonby, Tangaroa Te Ihi Moana - The Sea is Rising, and many more – providing the public their final chance to journey through New Zealand’s dynamic fashion scene.

The Viaduct Events Centre will serve as the central hub for the week-long fashion extravaganza, featuring an impressive entrance and a welcoming foyer area housing registration, ticketing, and the information desk. Level One will host the main bar and comfortable seating areas, while Level Two will be dedicated to hosting spaces, industry-led workshops, and special events. The delegates will have access to an exclusive networking lounge with views of the picturesque Wynyard Quarter.

To help bring this incredible event to life, NZFW has partnered with a range of brands and businesses, some of which are brand new to the 2023 programme. These include Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, Millennium Hotels and Resorts, Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, Savor Group, and Lemon, Lime and Butter.

NZFW programme of events and tickets will be available from Thursday 20th 2023.

