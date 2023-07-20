Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Third Annual Vegan Cheese Awards

Thursday, 20 July 2023, 5:12 pm
Press Release: The Vegan Society Aotearoa New Zealand

The competition is hotting up for the third annual Vegan Society Cheese Awards. The Vegan Society has received many outstanding vegan cheeses to wow their judges and crown one cheese a Supreme Winner.

The Awards will be held on from 9am til noon on 24th July at Khu Khu Eatery in Ponsonby.

Last year's Supreme winner was sole owner Savour with their Cashetta. The judges all remarked how good it tasted, “Wonderful appearance, right amount of salt and pepper. Good feta!”.

This year’s judges are Food and Beverage Industry judge Aaron Pucci, who wants more manufacturers to take up the challenge of sustainable food operations and reducing their carbon footprint, President of NZ Chef Association Auckland, Jasbir “Jazz” Kaur, who is the creative head and chef of the new series “Ignite the Chef in You”. Introducing our newest judge for our Awards, Executive Chef Sid Chopra, whose proudest achievement is his creation of a whole separate Vegan Menu at Prego Restaurant and our erstwhile favourite funny man, vegan comedian Tom Sainsbury, whose palate has grown quite accustomed to reaching the full depths of these delicious plant-based cheeses.

As supermarkets continue to report increased sales of plant-based products, the demand for vegan cheese will only increase. The cost of dairy continues to increase, making price parity of vegan alternatives a reality in 2023. For the winning cheesemakers, a Vegan Society Award winner lets the public know which vegan cheese really is the best.

The categories are:

• Feta

• Artisan Cheddar

• Commercial Cheddar

• Mozzarella

• Cream Cheese (plain and flavoured)

• Soft Cheese (ricotta, other spreadable types)

• Flavoured Cheese (herb, cumin, etc)

• Hard Cheese (parmesan, hard grating styles)

• Surface Ripened & Blue Cheese (covers brie, camembert and blue)

