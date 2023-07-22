Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Beamish smashes long-standing Oceania steeplechase record

Saturday, 22 July 2023, 1:14 pm
Press Release: Athletics New Zealand

George Beamish eclipsed the 39-year-old New Zealand and Oceania record of Peter Renner this morning, posting a brilliant 8:13.26 to place fifth at the Monaco Diamond League.

The 26-year-old Kiwi also achieved entry standard marks for both the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest and for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Beamish bettered the New Zealand and Oceania record of 8:14.05 set by Renner in Koblenz, Germany in August 1984.

The Monaco Diamond League historically serves up some super-fast times, so the meet was an opportunity for the US-based Beamish to have a crack at the record. He started with intent and covered the first lap or so in the top half dozen positions before he was relegated to midfield as the lead pacemaker passed the first 1km in 2:40.09.

As eventual winner Simon Koech of Kenya surged to the front – passing the 2km checkpoint in 5:22.82 – Beamish gradually advanced his position and finishing with his trademark kick he powered home to fifth to add the New Zealand 3000m steeplechase record to the national 3000m record of 7:36.22 he set in New York in February. He also holds the New Zealand indoor 5000m record.

Koech secured victory in a PB of 8:04.19 from his countryman Abraham Kibiwot (8:09.54). Abrham Sime of Ethiopia placed third in 8:10.56. Eight men in the field registered a lifetime best performance.

Beamish, a member of the On Athletics Club based in Boulder, Colorado, last year placed tenth in the 3000m at the World Indoor Championships and finished sixth in the 5000m at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The former Whanganui Collegiate student claimed the New Zealand U18 2000m steeplechase title in 2013 but he has only re-engaged with the steeplechase as a senior athlete this season.

Beamish has adapted quickly to the demands of the event and in June in Nice he ran a PB of 8:17.93 before trimming a further 0.30 from this time when fourth in the Stockholm Diamond League earlier this month. However, all the stars aligned today as he smashed the long-standing Oceania record in only his sixth 3000m steeplechase race as a senior.

***For results go here

