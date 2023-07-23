Wellington To Host World Premiere Of Marvel: Earth's Mightiest Exhibition

Wellington, New Zealand 23 July 2023 - Wellington will host the world premiere of Marvel: Earth’s Mightiest Exhibition in December, bringing rare artefacts, memorabilia and immersive installations spanning Marvel’s 85-year history to Tākina, the Wellington Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Semmel Exhibitions and Marvel’s latest production: Marvel: Earth's Mightiest Exhibition / Marvel: Te Whakaaturanga Mārohirohi o Te Ao is an all-new experience that takes audiences on a journey through the Marvel Universe. It offers a fresh perspective on the company's rich 80+ year history and explores the worldwide impact of Marvel.

Featuring a mix of interactives, photo opportunities, immersive installations, and original artefacts from Marvel's comics and films, Marvel: Te Whakaaturanga Mārohirohi o Te Ao is the next step in the ongoing creative collaboration between Semmel and Marvel, building on the success of the blockbuster Marvel: Universe Of Super Heroes and Marvel's Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing exhibitions.

The curators of Marvel exhibitions Ben Saunders and Patrick Reed say Marvel: Earth’s Mightiest Exhibition takes visitors on a journey through the Marvel Universe from the streets of New York City to the farthest reaches of space, offering a whole new way to experience – and learn about – these iconic stories and characters.

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau says the world premiere will add to the city’s already impressive global reputation in the entertainment industry following the successful opening of Tākina in June.

“Wellington is world-famous for its work on blockbuster films, and we are fiercely proud of our city being a UNESCO City of Film. So, we are definitely primed and ready to welcome more than 175,000 people expected to flock to Marvel: Earth's Mightiest Exhibition. Bring it on.”

Anna Calver, Manager of CCO and Economic Wellbeing at Wellington City Council, says there will also be positive economic benefits for the wider Wellington region during the four months the city will host the exhibition.

“National and international visitors will be among the hundreds of thousands of people expected to visit the exhibition, which will benefit retail, tourism, hospitality and accommodation providers. Tākina is a world-class venue - we’re excited about our city's potential to host exhibitions of this calibre and put Wellington on the world stage,” she says.

Marvel: Earth's Mightiest Exhibition / Marvel: Te Whakaaturanga Mārohirohi o Te Ao will make its world premiere at Tākina, Wellington Convention and Exhibition Centre, in New Zealand, December 2023. This exhibition will be brought to Wellington thanks to Wellington City Council, in partnership with Semmel Exhibitions. WellingtonNZ will manage marketing and operational support.

For more information, visit www.semmel-exhibitions.com, www.wellingtonnz.com/MarvelExhibition and discover more here about Tākina.

