Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZ Musical Antonio! To Premiere In New York

Monday, 24 July 2023, 2:45 pm
Press Release: Butch Mermaid Productions

An original queer pirate punk Shakespearean musical

Butch Mermaid Productions invites you to celebrate the joys, frustrations, and rebellions of queer love in the time of William Shakespeare! Written by Ania Upstill (they/them) and William Duignan (he/him), the world premiere of Antonio! will be presented by The Tank, an NYC home for emerging artists, before the company travels to Edinburgh for the Fringe Festival.

Antonio! asks: what if The Bard wasn’t just reusing a character name, but was instead inspired by one hopelessly romantic pirate looking for love in all the wrong places? This new punk musical reframes - and reclaims! - characters named Antonio from Twelfth Night, Much Ado About Nothing, and The Merchant of Venice, reimagining them all as a proudly queer pirate stealing hearts and booty.

Director, co-creator, and performer Ania Upstill is a self-professed Shakespeare nerd who’s excited about drawing on classic texts to tell modern stories of love and longing. Describing the inspiration for the show, they say, “Shakespeare named a lot of characters Antonio, and they all happen to be some of his most queer-coded characters too. I wanted to explore a world where there was a real Antonio behind them all, perhaps even Shakespeare’s secret lover.”

Co-creator William Duignan from Wellington will be making his NYC and UK debuts in the title role. “It’s a campy, joyous tale of queer love and self-discovery, and I can’t wait for Antonio to share his story with the world.” Rounding out the cast are NYC-based Evan Michael Smith (he/she/they)* and New Zealanders Felix Crossley-Pritchard (he/him) and Andy Manning (they/them), both also making their NYC debuts. Design is by Milo Robinson (they/them), originally from New Zealand and now based in New York.

Producer Jess Ducey (they/them) adds, “We are proud to have received Creative NZ funding for this tour, and we’re thrilled to be putting queer New Zealand artists and stories on the global stage.” Antonio! will be on at theSpace at Surgeons Hall in rep with the gender euphoric musical chaos of A Bit Too Much Hair, which premiered at BATS in 2022, where it was nominated for Best Ensemble and Theatre for Social Change at the Wellington Theatre Awards.

Antonio!, an Equity Approved Showcase, premieres 25-28 July 2023 at The Tank (312 W 36th St, New York, NY, 10018, USA). The final performance will be live streamed at Te Auaha Cinema (65 Dixon Street, Wellington 6011) at 1:30 PM on Saturday 29 July 2023. Run time: 45 minutes, recommended for ages 14 and up. Tickets from $15 at Eventfinda. Livestream-from-home tickets at www.thetanknyc.org.

*this Actor is appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Butch Mermaid Productions on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Semmel Exhibitions: Wellington To Host Marvel: Earth's Mightiest Exhibition

In December, Tākina will host the world premiere of this expo of rare artefacts, memorabilia, & immersive installations spanning Marvel’s 85-year history and its worldwide impact. More


Government: Unlocking Auckland's St James Theatre

The Government has committed to doing its part to support the restoration and revival of Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s much loved, nationally significant, and historic St James Theatre. More


Elizabeth Heritage: New Novel From Indian-Portuguese Kiwi Writer

Franciska Soares has composed a nuanced, powerful novel that touches all the senses as it moves from New Zealand to India and back. Layer by layer, we discover the truth behind one night that forever changed the lives of one woman and her patchwork family. More

New Zealand Society of Authors: Tina Shaw Wins 2023 Michael Gifkins Prize

A House Built On Sand is the gripping story of a mother–daughter relationship, with a mother who battles her unreliable memory to unravel a mystery from her past. Shaw wins a publishing contract with Text and a $10,000 advance against royalties. More


Christchurch Art Gallery: Dame Robin White Retrospective Opens in Christchurch

Te Whanaketanga | Something is Happening Here will showcase around 50 iconic, diverse, & innovative works created by White in the last of four shows across Aotearoa from Saturday 22/7 - 5/11. The exhibition profiles her celebrated fifty-year career, demonstrating the cultural significance of her work in Aotearoa and beyond. More


Frontier: Kraftwerk Announce Australian & NZ Tour For Nov/Dec

After their hugely successful worldwide concert tours, Electro pioneers Kraftwerk announce seven new tour dates this November/December 2023 for Australia & NZ, including Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide & Perth. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 