Pōneke Ready To Go Off With Fireworks Display For FIFA Women’s World Cup™

Tuesday, 25 July 2023, 10:57 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council

As part of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023TM celebrations there’ll be a fireworks display in Wellington coinciding with the Quarter-Final in the city that afternoon.

Wellington City Council is pleased to announce this whānau-friendly event will happen on the waterfront on Friday 11 August at 7pm as the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023TM gets to the pointy end of the tournament.

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau is happy her suggestion for the fireworks has become a reality thanks to some impressive mahi done by Council officers.

“We wanted a suitable alternative to fireworks at Matariki and thought an option could be to use them as a way to show our support of women’s sport during the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ – and that’s exactly what’s come about.

“Whatever happens between now and then, there are no losers in Wellington. The city is pumping, there’s a fun and festive spirit around with so much going on, and the Football Ferns have already exceeded expectations – so we’ll be celebrating all of that... and more!”

The food truck village will also be open around Odlins Plaza and along the Te Papa promenade from 5pm, and the Auckland-based Quarter Final will be shown in the FIFA Fan Festival™ in Shed 6 and on Queens Wharf from 7.30pm.

The fireworks display postponement date is Saturday 12 August at 7pm. For significant weather updates visit the Council Fireworks event Facebook page.

Programme

5pm Food Truck Villages open | Odlins Plaza and Te Papa Waterfront promenade

7pm-7.10pm Fireworks display over Wellington Harbour

7.30pm Auckland quarter-final in the FIFA Fan Festival™, Shed 6 and Queens Wharf

9pm Food trucks close

For the full programme visit wellington.govt.nz/fireworks.

The Stadium’s regular car park will be closed from Thursday 20 July until Sunday 13 August. This includes the commuter car park and all match days. This means there is no parking available at the Stadium for match ticket holders, except for limited accessible parking for those with a valid mobility pass and a match ticket, which is free of charge.

We encourage everyone to use public transport or walk, ride, scoot or car share to avoid traffic congestion and parking frustration during this busy time.

