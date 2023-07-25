Southern Master Builders House Of The Year Regional Winners Announced

A striking home built by John Gavin Construction, in Queenstown has taken out the Supreme House of the Year Over $1 million Award at the 2023 Southern Registered Master Builders House of the Year competition. This incredible home showcases excellent craftsmanship and design, from the exceptionally constructed standing seam and stone cladding to the flawless negative detailing and flush skirtings throughout. They were also awarded the New Home over $4 million Category, Outdoor Living Excellence Award, and a Gold Award.

Hunter & Craig Building & Design were awarded the Southern House of the Year Under $1 million Award, for their beautiful home in Cromwell. This stunning home stood out to the judges for several reasons. It faced the challenge of difficult resource consenting, requiring the home to be concealed from certain vantage points. The Hunter & Craig Building & Design team successfully addressed this by undertaking significant excavation work. Beautiful carved rock steps provide access to a sentimental picnic area within a natural rocky basin. This entrant also took out at the Altus Window Systems New Home $750,000 - $1 million Category, Special Award, and a Gold Award.

The Registered Master Builders House of the Year competition recognises the very best homes, builders, and craftspeople across New Zealand. This year the regional competition had almost 300 entries across nine regions.

JUDGES COMMENTS:

John Gavin Construction, Winner of the Southern Supreme House of the Year Over $1 million, New Home over $4 million Category, Outdoor Living Excellence Award, and a Gold Award, for a home in Queenstown

Supreme House of the Year Over $1 million

This incredible home showcases excellent craftsmanship and design, from the exceptionally constructed standing seam and stone cladding to the flawless negative detailing and flush skirtings throughout. There are impeccable construction features in the interior lining finishes, including the media room with its full timber veneered surfaces and precise geometrical raw-steel panelling. Accurate finishing to the off-form concrete panel work and foundation planning highlight the project's complexity. The precisely executed home by John Gavin Construction combines beautifully finished interior elements, resolved planning relationships, and site complexities with elegant functionality. Blending materials and design to create a visually stunning and functionally exceptional home, this is a masterpiece in craftsmanship.

New Home over $4 million Category

This fabulous home demonstrates meticulous craftsmanship and design expertise. The media room stands out with its precise geometrical raw-steel panelling and full timber veneered surfaces, showcasing high-quality interior finishes. The combination of standing seam and stone cladding is well-constructed, creating an eye-catching exterior. The off-form concrete panel work and overall foundation planning, complex in nature, are completed with accuracy and finesse. This home by John Gavin Construction integrates finely crafted interior elements, resolves planning relationships, and navigates site complexities, resulting in a beautifully functional result. It is a testament to the skill involved in creating such a superb blend of materials and design.

Outdoor Living Excellence Award

This beautiful home offers outdoor living at its best. It showcases a wide range of possibilities for a relaxed and enjoyable outdoor lifestyle. The deck escapes from each north-facing living area, including private ones for the main and guest suites. The design demonstrates clever integration and refined paving around the natural rocky outcrop, synchronising the building with its surroundings. The versatile all-season space is smartly designed and executed, allowing for endless BBQ opportunities, regardless of the weather, as well as plentiful opportunities for relaxing. Whether appreciating the warmth of the summer sunsets or cosying up around the open woodfire during the snowy winters, the open stacker doors allow this space to offer the perfect retreat.

Hunter & Craig Building & Design, Winner of the Southern Supreme House of the Year Under $1 million, Altus Window Systems New Home $750,000 - $1 million Category, Special Award, and a Gold Award, for a home in Cromwell

Supreme House of the Year Under $1 million

This extraordinary home is an epic marvel, skilfully carved into the rock and meeting challenging resource consent requirements. Hunkering into the hillside topography, the craftsmanship shines through in the well-executed standing seam roofing and cladding, cleverly capturing stormwater runoff under the decks. The fully glazed shower enclosure boasts stunning design and execution – a pet project of Hunter & Craig Building & Design. This home exemplifies the design and build formula working at its very best, including showcasing the builder's prototyped recessed concealment of window treatments. Despite a tight timeline, the result is a stunning Arizona-esque hillside retreat in Bannockburn.

Special Award

This stunning home stood out to the judges for several reasons. It faced the challenge of difficult resource consenting, requiring the home to be concealed from certain vantage points. The Hunter & Craig Building & Design team successfully addressed this by undertaking significant excavation work. Beautiful carved rock steps provide access to a sentimental picnic area within a natural rocky basin.

Despite a revised completion date, the builders still managed to finish the project a little earlier, providing a level of satisfaction through what was a challenging period for all involved. Showcasing exemplary problem-solving, emotional resonance, and quality client engagement, this home is well-deserving of this Special Award.

Altus Window Systems New Home $750,000 - $1 million Category

Testament to incredible craftsmanship by Hunter & Craig Building & Design, this home is a striking design embracing the hillside topography with a seamless effect and meeting challenging resource consent requirements. The execution of the standing seam roofing and cladding is flawless, showing keen attention to detail, which cleverly incorporates stormwater runoff captured beneath the decks. The fully glazed shower enclosure is a highlight, demonstrating the perfect blend of style and functionality. The builder's prototyped recessed concealment of window treatments adds a touch of innovation. Despite a tight timeline, this Bannockburn hillside retreat stands as an excellent achievement in design and construction.

Form Construction (Lake Hayes), Winner of the Southern Pink Batts Craftsmanship Award, Builder's Own Home Category, Plumbing World Bathroom Excellence Award, and a Gold Award, for a home in Queenstown

Pink Batts Craftsmanship Award

This exquisitely crafted family home showcases an array of custom-made features and finishes, all skilfully designed and constructed by the builder. Every aspect of the house, from its architectural design to the smallest detail like the kitchen joinery handles, demonstrates a commitment to precision and completion. The builder's expertise is further evident in the meticulous site and land stabilisation carried out before the physical construction of the home even began. With its thoughtful floor planning and quality construction, this home combines practicality and functionality to create an exceptional living space for the entire family.

Builder's Own Home Category

This home exhibits precise detailing and accurate craftsmanship, with a strong focus on construction quality. The construction details were beautifully hand-drawn by the builder then simply translated into CAD format by an architectural technician. The collaboration between traditional and digital techniques saw Form Construction (Lake Hayes) take charge of the entire process, from architectural planning to intricate detailing, resulting in a home that truly reflects their expertise and passion. This project stands out as a testament to the builder's commitment and skill, making it a worthy winner for this category.

Plumbing World Bathroom Excellence Award

This luxury loft bathroom showcases a brilliant incorporation of an open floor plan, offering both functionality and privacy within its annex. The clever use of space provides breath-taking panoramic views of the surrounding mountain range through the clerestory windows. The bold choice of tiles, carefully selected joinery materials, exquisite fittings and fixtures, and subtle lighting all contribute to the overall design and enhance the luxurious appeal of this bathroom. It is a demonstration of the creativity and keen eye for detail displayed by Form Construction (Lake Hayes).

Caldwell & Highsted, Winner of the APL Environmental and Sustainable Excellence Award, and a Gold Award, for a home in Dunedin

This home showcases an impressive alignment of rigorous client requirements and the builder's achievements. The attractive selection of locally crafted construction materials enhances this beautiful home, while emphasising its commitment to sustainability. The extensive use of regional and national products, where appropriate, further highlights support for local industries. The clever integration of the client's existing landscape demonstrates thoughtful planning. The home exhibits well-considered attention to the principles of Passive House design and construction, highlighting energy efficiency and environmental sustainability. It stands as a commendable example of environmental and sustainable building practices.

A J Saville Builder, Winner of the Southern Resene New Home $2 million - $4 million, and a Gold Award, for a home in Arrowtown

This exceptional holiday home is constructed with an abundance of unique custom finishes and features. The flawless external cladding, precise window installations, and integration of rustic timber beams and posts demonstrate detailed construction planning. The thoughtful selection of materials, their impeccable finish, and the skilful floor planning come together in a stunningly executed home. The attention to detail and craftsmanship is evident throughout the building and is a testament to the dedication and expertise of the A J Saville Builder team in creating this incredible masterpiece.

Lakes Building Co, Winner of the Southern New Home $1.5 - $2 million, and a Gold Award, for a home in Queenstown

This holiday home is well crafted with exceptional attention to detail. Its scale is perfectly suited for its purpose, creating a beautiful retreat. The clever use of Abodo cladding, both on the exterior and interior, demonstrates an innovative approach to construction. The accurate implementation of timber finishes and the elegant use of raw steel elements showcase a refined aesthetic that is striking and precise. The result is a stunning display of accuracy and beauty, elevating this home to a superb standard of building excellence.

David Reid Homes Wanaka & Central Otago, Winner of the Southern CARTERS New Home $1 million - $1.5 million, and a Gold Award, for a home in Wānaka

This well-designed and expertly constructed home in Wānaka effortlessly caters to the needs of its retired owners, whilst providing ample space for extended family visits and stays. Exhibiting excellent craftsmanship and unified integration of Espan and cedar cladding, both in roofing and exterior finishes, the roof structure is impressively straight and true, especially considering the length of the main mono-pitched area. The flashings around openings are well crafted, with clever concealment of slab-level WANZ bars. The hidden door leading to the private main suite highlights the fine attention to detail and finishing by the team at David Reid Homes Wanaka & Central Otago.

W. Hamilton Building, Winner of the PDL by Schneider Electric Smart Home Award, McKenzie & Willis Interior Design Award, and a Gold Award, for a home in Dunedin

PDL by Schneider Electric Smart Home Award

This clever smart home showcases a creative use of acoustics within its landscaping, providing a delightful experience for guests upon arrival, whilst also serving as a notification system for the owners. Furthermore, the extensive integration of hydronic heating, HVAC, and automation systems throughout the home allow for convenient control from any location. The innovative implementation of these features exemplifies the blend of technology and comfort, making this home a standout recipient for this smart home building award.

McKenzie & Willis Interior Design Award

This stunning design showcases a masterful fusion of colour and texture, expertly enhanced by a collection of bold and brilliant artwork featured throughout. The subtle but vibrant accents in the carpet weave further accentuate the colourful theme. The appropriate selection of furniture pieces not only embodies practicality, but also possesses an iconic allure. Carefully crafted lighting arrangements breathe life into every well-considered interior space. The result is an inspiring creation that effortlessly combines the essence of an art gallery with the comfort and functionality of a liveable space. Congratulations to the W. Hamilton Building team.

Archi Build, Winner of the Kitchen Excellence Award, and a Gold Award, for a home in Wanaka

Considering the HOY entry category of this home, this stunning kitchen showcases exceptional design and quality craftsmanship. Its practical layout surpasses expectations, offering a remarkable level of functionality. The selection of materials demonstrates a clever balance between warmth and durability, elevating the overall aesthetic of the kitchen. Its detailing and accurate construction seamlessly integrate it within this family home, resulting in a truly stunning and well-executed kitchen.

SUMMARY OF AWARDS

