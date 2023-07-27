Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Woolworths New Zealand To Support The Next Generation Of New Zealand Netballers

Thursday, 27 July 2023, 11:13 am
Press Release: Woolworths

Netball New Zealand has today announced a new partnership with Woolworths New Zealand.

The supermarket, which last week announced an increased and ongoing commitment to New Zealand including updated stores, a new rewards programme and a rename from Countdown to Woolworths New Zealand in 2024, will become the naming rights partner of the popular futureFERNS.

FutureFERNS is the official national junior programme for Years 1 - 8 designed to help grow the next generation of netball talent. Woolworths futureFERNS is a game designed to grow with the players and progresses through modified formats aimed at meeting the needs of players in each group.

As well as being the Principal Partner of the futureFERNS, Woolworths New Zealand will also hold an Official Partnership with the Silver Ferns becoming the Official Supermarket of Netball NZ.

Woolworths New Zealand Managing Director, Spencer Sonn, says: ``Our involvement with the Woolworths futureFERNS is a perfect fit. We want to support the next generation of New Zealanders to thrive, and backing the youngest of our netball players is just one more way we can do this.

``As we become Woolworths New Zealand over the coming months, we're committed to delivering the best supermarket experiences for New Zealanders. Through our partnership with Netball NZ we are proud to be playing our part in furthering one of New Zealand’s most loved sports,’’ Spencer adds.

Woolworths New Zealand Director of Brand, Brid Drohan-Stewart says: “The partnership will continue our focus on supporting the next generation to live healthier lives.”

Netball New Zealand CEO Jennie Wyllie welcomed Woolworths New Zealand to the netball fold.

``The futureFERNS is a cornerstone to our young players getting their first taste of netball and developing their early skills,’’ she says.

``To have Woolworths New Zealand on board and being involved with the programme is fantastic and we look forward to a close association and what they will add.

``As the Official Supermarket of the Silver Ferns and of Netball New Zealand, they will bring an exciting new element. With their family focus and wider community engagement through their stores across New Zealand, we welcome the special collaboration they will add to netball,” Jennie says.’

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Woolworths on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
PANZ: Design Awards Celebrate Beauty Of Physical Books

The world is turning increasingly virtual, but when it comes to book design Aotearoa’s creatives prefer to celebrate the physical form in all its glory. The finalists for the 2023 PANZ Book Design Awards perfectly encapsulate this with the shortlist packed to the brim with beautifully designed books that beg to be picked up and explored. More


Auckland Zoo: Auckland Zoo & POS Save Rare Bird From Extinction

Endemic to the island within The Marquesas Islands it is named after, the Fatu Hiva monarch is French Polynesia’s most endangered bird & one of the world’s rarest species. Decimated over decades by invasive mammalian predators and now threatened by avian malaria, its population numbers just 19 birds, with only five breeding pairs. More


Semmel Exhibitions: Wellington To Host Marvel: Earth's Mightiest Exhibition

In December, Tākina will host the world premiere of this expo of rare artefacts, memorabilia, & immersive installations spanning Marvel’s 85-year history and its worldwide impact. More

Government: Unlocking Auckland's St James Theatre

The Government has committed to doing its part to support the restoration and revival of Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s much loved, nationally significant, and historic St James Theatre. More


Elizabeth Heritage: New Novel From Indian-Portuguese Kiwi Writer

Franciska Soares has composed a nuanced, powerful novel that touches all the senses as it moves from New Zealand to India and back. Layer by layer, we discover the truth behind one night that forever changed the lives of one woman and her patchwork family. More


Frontier: Kraftwerk Announce Australian & NZ Tour For Nov/Dec

After their hugely successful worldwide concert tours, Electro pioneers Kraftwerk announce seven new tour dates this November/December 2023 for Australia & NZ, including Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide & Perth. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 