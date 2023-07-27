Woolworths New Zealand To Support The Next Generation Of New Zealand Netballers

Netball New Zealand has today announced a new partnership with Woolworths New Zealand.

The supermarket, which last week announced an increased and ongoing commitment to New Zealand including updated stores, a new rewards programme and a rename from Countdown to Woolworths New Zealand in 2024, will become the naming rights partner of the popular futureFERNS.

FutureFERNS is the official national junior programme for Years 1 - 8 designed to help grow the next generation of netball talent. Woolworths futureFERNS is a game designed to grow with the players and progresses through modified formats aimed at meeting the needs of players in each group.

As well as being the Principal Partner of the futureFERNS, Woolworths New Zealand will also hold an Official Partnership with the Silver Ferns becoming the Official Supermarket of Netball NZ.

Woolworths New Zealand Managing Director, Spencer Sonn, says: ``Our involvement with the Woolworths futureFERNS is a perfect fit. We want to support the next generation of New Zealanders to thrive, and backing the youngest of our netball players is just one more way we can do this.

``As we become Woolworths New Zealand over the coming months, we're committed to delivering the best supermarket experiences for New Zealanders. Through our partnership with Netball NZ we are proud to be playing our part in furthering one of New Zealand’s most loved sports,’’ Spencer adds.

Woolworths New Zealand Director of Brand, Brid Drohan-Stewart says: “The partnership will continue our focus on supporting the next generation to live healthier lives.”

Netball New Zealand CEO Jennie Wyllie welcomed Woolworths New Zealand to the netball fold.

``The futureFERNS is a cornerstone to our young players getting their first taste of netball and developing their early skills,’’ she says.

``To have Woolworths New Zealand on board and being involved with the programme is fantastic and we look forward to a close association and what they will add.

``As the Official Supermarket of the Silver Ferns and of Netball New Zealand, they will bring an exciting new element. With their family focus and wider community engagement through their stores across New Zealand, we welcome the special collaboration they will add to netball,” Jennie says.’

