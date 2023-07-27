Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Clayton To Miss NZ Darts Masters As Parry Steps In

Thursday, 27 July 2023, 12:36 pm
Press Release: NZ Darts Masters

Jonny Clayton is to miss next week's NZ Darts Masters event in Hamilton, with Warren Parry stepping in for the PDC World Series of Darts event.

Clayton had been named as one of the eight PDC competitors who will travel Down Under to compete in a World Series double-header in August in New Zealand and Australia.

The Welsh star had won through to the World Matchplay final in England last week, but has withdrawn from the World Series events for family reasons with his father ill in hospital.

As such, veteran New Zealander Parry will step into the field as the next-ranked player from the domestic DartPlayers New Zealand Order of Merit.

Parry has competed on the World Series circuit for the past decade, and recently partnered top Kiwi Ben Robb at the PDC's World Cup of Darts in Germany.

The NZ Darts Masters will be held at Hamilton's GLOBOX Arena on August 4-5. Tickets are available now through Ticketek.

2023 World Series of Darts

NZ Darts Masters

August 4-5, GLOBOX Arena, Hamilton

PDC Representatives

Michael Smith (England)

Peter Wright (Scotland)

Gerwyn Price (Wales)

Rob Cross (England)

Danny Noppert (Netherlands)

Nathan Aspinall (England)

Dimitri Van den Bergh (Belgium)

Damon Heta (Australia)

Oceanic Representatives

Simon Whitlock (Australia)

Ben Robb (New Zealand)

Haupai Puha (New Zealand)

Darren Herewini (New Zealand)

Jonny Tata (New Zealand)

Kayden Milne (New Zealand)

Darren Penhall (Australia)

Warren Parry (New Zealand)

