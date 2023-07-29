Silver Ferns Defeat Trinidad & Tobago 76-27 In Netball World Cup Opener

28 July, 2023

Blowing out the cobwebs, the Silver Ferns delivered a convincing 76-27 win over Trinidad and Tobago to open their Netball World Cup 2023 campaign in satisfying fashion in Cape Town, South Africa on Friday.

Setting the 16th edition of the Netball World Cup in motion, the Silver Ferns kick-started the 10-day showpiece, being played on the African continent for the first time, with the opening match of the tournament, all 12 of the New Zealand team getting a taste of the action before halftime had arrived.

Avoiding a clash of colours against Trinidad and Tobago, the Silver Ferns reverted to their alternative playing strip, appropriately an all-silver dress, which proved no distraction as they shot out of the blocks in imperious fashion.

“In patches I think we did our job really well, and I was proud of what we put out. But in other patches, I think we could have been better in being a little more clinical and more controlled with ball in hand but it’s good to get the first one out of the way,” Silver Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio said.

As the Silver Ferns look to build on their combinations and systems during pool play, Kate Heffernan got the start at centre while Karin Burger (wing defence), Phoenix Karaka and Kelly Jury made up the defence line.

The defence end was in the action from the outset, constant pressure forcing a flurry of turnovers in Trinidad and Tobago’s attacking third where all New Zealand defenders got their hands on intercept possession.

On attack, the Silver Ferns didn’t overplay their hand but were seamless in mixing patience with effective ball placement to provide the flow. The transitional play was particularly eye-catching with a speedy and accurate delivery from one end to the other.

Goal attack Ekenasio played a roving role in and around the circle while the feeding of Heffernan and Gina Crampton provided a steady supply of ball into the reliable hands of shooter Grace Nweke.

The tone was set when the New Zealanders scored the first nine goals without reply. A rampant opening 15 minutes left the Silver Ferns heading to the first break with a handsome 23-2 lead, Nweke converting all 19 of her attempts.

New Silver Ferns personnel helped maintain a high-scoring rate during the second spell with Maia Wilson picking up where Nweke left off to slot 16 from 16 shots.

Finding their feet against an unfamiliar style, Trinidad & Tobago showed a lot more purpose with shooters Joelisa Cooper and Afeisha Noel providing flawless accuracy under the hoop. Wing attack Shantel Seemungal was also a lively presence as the team from the Caribbean provided greater resistance.

The Silver Ferns took a 43-11 lead into the main break before Trinidad & Tobago showed their growing improvement over the course of the game while rebounding from their nervous start.

The play-making Cooper and her shooting partner Noel were entertaining contributors as Trinidad and Tobago pulled out the stops under the hoop while ensuring the New Zealanders didn’t have it all their own way.

Including playing Jury in the unfamiliar role of wing defence, the Silver Ferns tested a run of combinations and personnel as they went to the last break holding a 58-20 advantage and finishing off with a strong final quarter.

Burger, with six intercepts, and Karaka, four, were standouts at the defence end while all four shooters had impressive returns.

The Silver Ferns will play Uganda tomorrow (Saturday, at 7pm NZT) in their second match of the Preliminaries Stage One which consists of three pool matches played on consecutive days before heading into the Preliminaries Stage Two, beginning on Monday.



Official Result and Stats:

Silver Ferns: 76

Trinidad & Tobago: 27

Champion Data Match Centre

Shooting Stats - Silver Ferns:

Grace Nweke 31/31 (100%)

Maia Wilson 22/24 (92%)

Te Paea Selby-Rickit 15/19 (79%)

Ameliaranne Ekenasio 8/9 (89%)

Shooting Stats - Trinidad & Tobago:

Afeisha Noel 16/17 (94%)

Joelisa Cooper 11/11 (100%)

MVP: Karin Burger

