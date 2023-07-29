Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Silver Ferns Defeat Trinidad & Tobago 76-27 In Netball World Cup Opener

Saturday, 29 July 2023, 5:47 am
Press Release: Netball New Zealand

28 July, 2023

Blowing out the cobwebs, the Silver Ferns delivered a convincing 76-27 win over Trinidad and Tobago to open their Netball World Cup 2023 campaign in satisfying fashion in Cape Town, South Africa on Friday.

Setting the 16th edition of the Netball World Cup in motion, the Silver Ferns kick-started the 10-day showpiece, being played on the African continent for the first time, with the opening match of the tournament, all 12 of the New Zealand team getting a taste of the action before halftime had arrived.

Avoiding a clash of colours against Trinidad and Tobago, the Silver Ferns reverted to their alternative playing strip, appropriately an all-silver dress, which proved no distraction as they shot out of the blocks in imperious fashion.

“In patches I think we did our job really well, and I was proud of what we put out. But in other patches, I think we could have been better in being a little more clinical and more controlled with ball in hand but it’s good to get the first one out of the way,” Silver Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio said.

As the Silver Ferns look to build on their combinations and systems during pool play, Kate Heffernan got the start at centre while Karin Burger (wing defence), Phoenix Karaka and Kelly Jury made up the defence line.

The defence end was in the action from the outset, constant pressure forcing a flurry of turnovers in Trinidad and Tobago’s attacking third where all New Zealand defenders got their hands on intercept possession.

On attack, the Silver Ferns didn’t overplay their hand but were seamless in mixing patience with effective ball placement to provide the flow. The transitional play was particularly eye-catching with a speedy and accurate delivery from one end to the other.

Goal attack Ekenasio played a roving role in and around the circle while the feeding of Heffernan and Gina Crampton provided a steady supply of ball into the reliable hands of shooter Grace Nweke.

The tone was set when the New Zealanders scored the first nine goals without reply. A rampant opening 15 minutes left the Silver Ferns heading to the first break with a handsome 23-2 lead, Nweke converting all 19 of her attempts.

New Silver Ferns personnel helped maintain a high-scoring rate during the second spell with Maia Wilson picking up where Nweke left off to slot 16 from 16 shots.

Finding their feet against an unfamiliar style, Trinidad & Tobago showed a lot more purpose with shooters Joelisa Cooper and Afeisha Noel providing flawless accuracy under the hoop. Wing attack Shantel Seemungal was also a lively presence as the team from the Caribbean provided greater resistance.

The Silver Ferns took a 43-11 lead into the main break before Trinidad & Tobago showed their growing improvement over the course of the game while rebounding from their nervous start.

The play-making Cooper and her shooting partner Noel were entertaining contributors as Trinidad and Tobago pulled out the stops under the hoop while ensuring the New Zealanders didn’t have it all their own way.

Including playing Jury in the unfamiliar role of wing defence, the Silver Ferns tested a run of combinations and personnel as they went to the last break holding a 58-20 advantage and finishing off with a strong final quarter.

Burger, with six intercepts, and Karaka, four, were standouts at the defence end while all four shooters had impressive returns.

The Silver Ferns will play Uganda tomorrow (Saturday, at 7pm NZT) in their second match of the Preliminaries Stage One which consists of three pool matches played on consecutive days before heading into the Preliminaries Stage Two, beginning on Monday.
 
Official Result and Stats: 

Silver Ferns: 76
Trinidad & Tobago: 27

Champion Data Match Centre

Shooting Stats - Silver Ferns:
Grace Nweke 31/31 (100%)
Maia Wilson 22/24 (92%)
Te Paea Selby-Rickit 15/19 (79%)
Ameliaranne Ekenasio 8/9 (89%)

Shooting Stats - Trinidad & Tobago:
Afeisha Noel 16/17 (94%)
Joelisa Cooper 11/11 (100%)

MVP: Karin Burger

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Netball New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
PANZ: Design Awards Celebrate Beauty Of Physical Books

The world is turning increasingly virtual, but when it comes to book design Aotearoa’s creatives prefer to celebrate the physical form in all its glory. The finalists for the 2023 PANZ Book Design Awards perfectly encapsulate this with the shortlist packed to the brim with beautifully designed books that beg to be picked up and explored. More


Auckland Zoo: Auckland Zoo & POS Save Rare Bird From Extinction

Endemic to the island within The Marquesas Islands it is named after, the Fatu Hiva monarch is French Polynesia’s most endangered bird & one of the world’s rarest species. Decimated over decades by invasive mammalian predators and now threatened by avian malaria, its population numbers just 19 birds, with only five breeding pairs. More


Semmel Exhibitions: Wellington To Host Marvel: Earth's Mightiest Exhibition

In December, Tākina will host the world premiere of this expo of rare artefacts, memorabilia, & immersive installations spanning Marvel’s 85-year history and its worldwide impact. More

Government: Unlocking Auckland's St James Theatre

The Government has committed to doing its part to support the restoration and revival of Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s much loved, nationally significant, and historic St James Theatre. More


Elizabeth Heritage: New Novel From Indian-Portuguese Kiwi Writer

Franciska Soares has composed a nuanced, powerful novel that touches all the senses as it moves from New Zealand to India and back. Layer by layer, we discover the truth behind one night that forever changed the lives of one woman and her patchwork family. More


Frontier: Kraftwerk Announce Australian & NZ Tour For Nov/Dec

After their hugely successful worldwide concert tours, Electro pioneers Kraftwerk announce seven new tour dates this November/December 2023 for Australia & NZ, including Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide & Perth. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 