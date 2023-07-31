2023 NZ Secondary Schools Street Skateboarding Championship 31 August 2023 – 1 September 2023

Skateboarding New Zealand is proud to present the 2023 NZ Secondary Schools Street Skateboarding Championship at Auckland’s SonSk8 as part of the 2023 National Schools Championships.

An opportunity for secondary-school-age rangatahi from all over Aotearoa, New Zealand to compete together at Tāmaki Makaurau’s only indoor skateboard facility.

It is created in partnership with New Zealand Sport Collective, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, East Skate Club and SonSk8. Our event sponsors are Ace Trucks, Boardertown, Bones Wheels, Def, Manual Magazine, Skullcandy and Vans.

Dates

31 August 2023 – 1 September 2023

Location

SonSk8, 79 Line Road, Glen Innes, Auckland. (Entrance off Omaru Lane.)

Entries

Free entry

All NZ Secondary School students are eligible to enter

Register now on Live Heats

https://liveheats.com/events/138416/registration

Divisions

Girl’s Junior (Years 9 & 10)

Girl’s Senior (Years 11, 12 & 13)

Boy’s Junior (Years 9 & 10)

Boy’s Senior (Years 11, 12 & 13)

Event Schedule

Wednesday, 30 August, 5–9 pm – Rider check-in (in person)

Wednesday, 30 August, 5–9 pm – Venue is open for practice

Thursday, 31 August, 8.30 am – 3 pm – Qualifier Heats

Thursday, 31 August, 5-7 pm — Free athlete dinner (Location TBC)

Friday, 1 September, 8.30 am – 5 pm – Semi-finals, finals, prize giving

