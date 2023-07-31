FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 In Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland By The Numbers

The FIFA Women’s World Cup™ in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland continues to attract large numbers of visitors from around New Zealand and overseas.

Attendance numbers at Eden Park matches

· Norway v Philippines 30 July 34,697

· Spain v Zambia 26 July 20,983

· Argentina v Italy 24 July 30,889

· USA v Vietnam 22 July 41,107

· New Zealand v Norway 20 July 42,137

Three of the four remaining four matches at Eden Park are all now close to capacity, with limited ticket sales available.

Eventgoers continue to rely heavily on public transport with over 50% of those attending the game at Eden Park Stadium on 30 July using public transport. All match day travel information including special event bus services can be found at AT.govt.nz/events.

FIFA Fan Festival by the numbers™

The FIFA Fan Festival™ at The Cloud on Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s Queens Wharf opened on Friday 21 July and here’s the latest numbers from the event.

33,372 total visitors

23 matches screened live

More than 1200 faces painted

110 games of five-a-side football on the Unity Pitch



EQUALIZE

EQUALIZE is a free event that’s an inspirational showcase of remarkable wāhine from Aotearoa and abroad, celebrating New Zealand’s proud history of women’s leadership. Seventeen extraordinary speakers including Dame Valerie Adams, screen producer Chelsea Winstanley, United States Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone, and rising star Arizona Leger will be in kōrero with cultural commentator Alex Casey and Olympian Sarah Cowley Ross.

When: Tuesday 1 August

Where: Doors at The Cloud opens at 12.00 and the event is from 12.30-4.30pm

Details: Find out more here

Media opportunity: Speakers are available by arrangement

Musical highlights at the FIFA Fan Festival this week;

Georgia Lines, YAHYAH & Judah Kelley on Saturday 5 August at 2:30pm

Troy Kingi on Sunday 6 August at 8pm

For other programme highlights at the FIFA Fan Festival click here.

Rights-free images from the FIFA Fan Festival™ can be found here

Eden Park matches this week

Portugal v USA – Tuesday 1 August – 7pm kick off

Round of 16 match – Saturday 5 August – 5pm kick off. (Switzerland will play either Japan or Spain in the round of 16, depending on the results of the match between those Group C teams on Monday 31 July)

The Last Mile

The streets around Eden Park come to life two hours before every FIFA WWC 2023 match. This week’s performers include:

Portugal v USA: 8-piece big band (Auckland City Scoundrels), LED suit dancers (Vosperton) and face painting.

Round of Sixteen match: Stilt walkers (The Human Agency), large samba band and dancers (AK Samba).



About the Fan Festival

The FIFA Fan Festival™ at The Cloud on Queens Wharf is free entry for all ages and is screening 48 world cup matches live on a giant screen. It’s a place to enjoy live music, entertainment, local culture, food, beverages and interactive football-themed games. The giant screen has grandstand seating, so bring all your friends and whānau to The Cloud.

