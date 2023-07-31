Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 In Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland By The Numbers

Monday, 31 July 2023, 2:11 pm
Press Release: Joint Press Release

The FIFA Women’s World Cup™ in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland continues to attract large numbers of visitors from around New Zealand and overseas.

Attendance numbers at Eden Park matches

· Norway v Philippines 30 July 34,697

· Spain v Zambia 26 July 20,983

· Argentina v Italy 24 July 30,889

· USA v Vietnam 22 July 41,107

· New Zealand v Norway 20 July 42,137

Three of the four remaining four matches at Eden Park are all now close to capacity, with limited ticket sales available.

Eventgoers continue to rely heavily on public transport with over 50% of those attending the game at Eden Park Stadium on 30 July using public transport. All match day travel information including special event bus services can be found at AT.govt.nz/events.

FIFA Fan Festival by the numbers™

The FIFA Fan Festival™ at The Cloud on Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s Queens Wharf opened on Friday 21 July and here’s the latest numbers from the event.

  • 33,372 total visitors
  • 23 matches screened live
  • More than 1200 faces painted
  • 110 games of five-a-side football on the Unity Pitch


EQUALIZE

EQUALIZE is a free event that’s an inspirational showcase of remarkable wāhine from Aotearoa and abroad, celebrating New Zealand’s proud history of women’s leadership. Seventeen extraordinary speakers including Dame Valerie Adams, screen producer Chelsea Winstanley, United States Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone, and rising star Arizona Leger will be in kōrero with cultural commentator Alex Casey and Olympian Sarah Cowley Ross.

When: Tuesday 1 August

Where: Doors at The Cloud opens at 12.00 and the event is from 12.30-4.30pm
Details: Find out more here

Media opportunity: Speakers are available by arrangement

Musical highlights at the FIFA Fan Festival this week;

Georgia Lines, YAHYAH & Judah Kelley on Saturday 5 August at 2:30pm

Troy Kingi on Sunday 6 August at 8pm

For other programme highlights at the FIFA Fan Festival click here.

Rights-free images from the FIFA Fan Festival™ can be found here

Eden Park matches this week

  • Portugal v USA – Tuesday 1 August – 7pm kick off
  • Round of 16 match – Saturday 5 August – 5pm kick off. (Switzerland will play either Japan or Spain in the round of 16, depending on the results of the match between those Group C teams on Monday 31 July)

The Last Mile

The streets around Eden Park come to life two hours before every FIFA WWC 2023 match. This week’s performers include:

Portugal v USA: 8-piece big band (Auckland City Scoundrels), LED suit dancers (Vosperton) and face painting.

Round of Sixteen match: Stilt walkers (The Human Agency), large samba band and dancers (AK Samba).


About the Fan Festival

The FIFA Fan Festival™ at The Cloud on Queens Wharf is free entry for all ages and is screening 48 world cup matches live on a giant screen. It’s a place to enjoy live music, entertainment, local culture, food, beverages and interactive football-themed games. The giant screen has grandstand seating, so bring all your friends and whānau to The Cloud.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Webbs: Repatriation of Rare Kiwi Feather Cloak

Made from muka fibre that was painstakingly woven by hand in the single-pair twining technique, this rare Kahu Kiwi is thought to date back to the mid-1800s. The piece had been in Sydney, where it had been in the collector’s family for 160 years. More


PANZ: Design Awards Celebrate Beauty Of Physical Books

The world is turning increasingly virtual, but when it comes to book design Aotearoa’s creatives prefer to celebrate the physical form in all its glory. The finalists for the 2023 PANZ Book Design Awards perfectly encapsulate this with the shortlist packed to the brim with beautifully designed books that beg to be picked up and explored. More


Auckland Zoo: Auckland Zoo & POS Save Rare Bird From Extinction

Endemic to the island within The Marquesas Islands it is named after, the Fatu Hiva monarch is French Polynesia’s most endangered bird & one of the world’s rarest species. Decimated over decades by invasive mammalian predators and now threatened by avian malaria, its population numbers just 19 birds, with only five breeding pairs. More

Government: Unlocking Auckland's St James Theatre

The Government has committed to doing its part to support the restoration and revival of Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s much loved, nationally significant, and historic St James Theatre. More


Elizabeth Heritage: New Novel From Indian-Portuguese Kiwi Writer

Franciska Soares has composed a nuanced, powerful novel that touches all the senses as it moves from New Zealand to India and back. Layer by layer, we discover the truth behind one night that forever changed the lives of one woman and her patchwork family. More


Frontier: Kraftwerk Announce Australian & NZ Tour For Nov/Dec

After their hugely successful worldwide concert tours, Electro pioneers Kraftwerk announce seven new tour dates this November/December 2023 for Australia & NZ, including Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide & Perth. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 