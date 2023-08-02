Celebrating 40 Years And Also Rangatahi

This year Kahurangi and Te Wānanga Whare Tapere o Takitimu Māori Performing Arts School is celebrating their40th Anniversary. A series of events have been planned to take place throughout the year to celebrate this wonderful commemoration.

One event is the RANGATAHI BALL – being held on Thursday 17 August. See posters for more information.

“This special time is a free opportunity for year 12-13 Rangatahi to dress up and have a great time in a mutually respected environment. They deserve this time to celebrate” – Narelle Huata, Chief Executive Officer – Te Wānanga Whare Tapere o Takitimu School and Takitimu Performing Arts School Trust.

“We are focusing on this age group because we recognise the daily challenges they face, and we want to commend them for their efforts”

“We want to acknowledge Rangatahi who have also experienced challenging times with the Covid – 19 Pandemic and the effects of the Cyclone Gabrielle devastation”

“We encourage schools, whānau and marae to support their Rangatahi to attend this free event for all Rangatahi attending any kura studying in year 12 & 13”

For Bookings and your Free tickets go to bookings@kahurangi.com

