Celebrating The Beautiful Game With A Message Of Unity

Wednesday, 2 August 2023, 10:15 am
Press Release: UN Women NZ

UN Women Aotearoa New Zealand Joins FIFA In Promoting Gender Equality During The 9th FIFA Women’s World Cup.


As the football world continues to gather in Aotearoa New Zealand for the 9th FIFA Women’s World Cup, a powerful message of unity and gender equality resonates through the tournament. UN Women Aotearoa New Zealand is joining forces with FIFA to celebrate what is globally known as 'the beautiful game' and to support the theme allocated to Matchday 3: "Unite for Gender Equality".

FIFA, in support of UN Women, has allocated a unique theme for Matchday 3, taking place from 30th July to 3rd August 2023. Under the banner of "Unite for Gender Equality," this round of matches for all 32 teams will carry a message of empowerment, inclusivity, and respect for women and girls, both on and off the football pitch.

“The FIFA Women's World Cup is not only a stage for extraordinary football talent but also a platform to address critical global issues. While the world watches in awe at the brilliance, determination, and skills of our footballing sisters, it is vital to recognise the challenges faced by women and girls worldwide. The "Unite for Gender Equality" theme serves as a reminder of the importance of promoting gender equality and empowering women and girls in all spheres of life” said Tara Singh, President of UN Women Aotearoa New Zealand.

One in three women and girls worldwide experience physical or sexual-based violence, preventing them from fully participating in society and impacting their overall well-being. This issue affects not only individuals but also their families, communities, and nations at large. By dedicating Matchday 3 to "Unite for Gender Equality," FIFA and UN Women aim to raise awareness, inspire action, and foster a world where every woman and girl has the right to play football and live free from violence.

“UN Women Aotearoa New Zealand, alongside FIFA, calls on all football fans, players, teams, and organisations to rally in support of the "Unite for Gender Equality". Together, we can promote respect, support women's empowerment, and work towards eliminating gender based violence and discrimination” said Tara Singh, President of UN Women Aotearoa New Zealand.

Join UN Women Aotearoa New Zealand and FIFA in supporting the "Unite for Gender Equality" theme from the 30th July to 3rd August 2023, and together, we can create a lasting impact that extends beyond the tournament, shaping a world of equal opportunities and empowerment.

For more information and to get involved in the campaign, please visit unwomen.org.nz/fifa-womens-world-cup-pledge.

