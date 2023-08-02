Phantom Billstickers National Poetry Day Prepares For Its Most Thrilling Year Yet!

Aotearoa’s beloved one-day countrywide celebration of poetry is back for its 26th year, and it’s gearing up to deliver an extraordinary array of events that promise to soothe, delight and uplift the nation on Friday 25 August.

Last year's 25th anniversary of Phantom Billstickers National Poetry Day was a resounding success, with over 170 events bringing the magic of in-person poetry to an audience of thousands.

This year, the excitement is building up once more, with an amazing lineup on offer in the days leading up to and on 25 August. Revealing the 2023 events calendar today, poet and New Zealand Book Awards Trust spokesperson Richard Pamatatau says “We've been actively encouraging promoters to discover the numerous ways poets and poetry can bring solace and inspiration to their planned activities. It's truly delightful to witness the surge of energy and vitality returning to this day post-pandemic, through the multitude of events being organised!"

Poetry will pop up in churches, bookshops, libraries and out on the streets. There will be poetry through music, poets sharing an open mic, book launches, poetry walks and so much more.



A cherished and integral element of the annual poetry celebration is the competition calendar, providing passionate poets with the opportunity to set their verses free into the world. Creative event organisers have curated an array of delightful challenges in the lead-up to Phantom Billstickers National Poetry Day this year, featuring an inaugural competition for adults who write poetry for children, presented by The Poets XYZ; Massey University Press return with their ever-popular Poetry Aotearoa Yearbook Student Poetry Competition, judged by poet and Yearbook editor Tracey Slaughter; and the well-loved Given Words competition will this year be in collaboration with students in Andalusia, Spain.



Robin McDonnell, CEO of steadfast Poetry Day sponsor Phantom Billstickers is proud of the company's deep admiration for poetry and its continuous commitment to sharing it on billstickers for more than 20 years. Drawing from the personal experience of the company's founder, Jim Wilson, who witnessed the therapeutic power of poetry during the early 2000s, McDonnell strongly believes in its enduring significance in aiding the nation's recovery after a challenging few years. “It was a logical step for Phantom to start sponsoring National Poetry Day in 2016,” says Robin. “Every year we get an incredible buzz from seeing poets reach new audiences simply through the power of their words.”



The full programme of Phantom Billstickers National Poetry Day events can be found on the website, but some highlights include:



International: Writer and performer Raewyn Alexander offers original poetry on request to an international online audience with Poetry While You Wait.

Nationwide: David Merritt’s signature Poetry Bricks are set to pop up around the country; while Seven Days of Walking delivers daily text poems and prompts to inspire you to explore the country!

Northland: Creative Northland inspires with four key Northland poets in a discussion and poetry share evening at the Whangārei Library in Let’s Talk Poetry.

Auckland: The Performing Arts Community Trust (PACT) hosts a unique performance setting Katherine Mansfield’s poems to music by celebrated musicians Natasha Te Rupe-Wilson and Somi Kim; FRAMED - bad apple hosts a poetry reading; the popular Auckland Library Isthmus Poets event is returning for another year, featuring special guest Siobhan Harvey; and New Lynn Library celebrates the publication and launch of collected works by young poets at the Rangatahi Poetry Showcase.

Hamilton: Hamilton Book Month invite participants to explore local exhibitions, followed by an ekphrastic experience at Poetry in the Museum.

Tauranga: Rhythm and Lyrics is celebrating poetry through hip hop music; while Tauranga City Library will present a day of poetry, with workshops and open mic.

Napier: Napier Live Poets present Soundshell Poems II – performed in the iconic soundshell.

Wellington: Poet Laureate Chris Tse will be in the National Library for a two-day event – collaborating with students, followed by an epic poetry quiz; The New Zealand Society of Authors (NZSA) Wellington is celebrating its 21st year with Poets on the Writers Walk featuring poets (and poems) from Wellington Writers Walk.

South Island: WORD Christchurch presents UNRULY MEMORIES, a stroll in the dark spaces of The Arts Centre Te Matatiki Toi Ora and surrounds; Canterbury Poets’ Collective returns with a performance from their guest poets and an open mic for under 25s; Gloria of Greymouth brings Poems Live & Cool - a pink salon poetry experience featuring a lineup of locals; and NZSA and Dunedin Libraries present an evening of poetry and music exploring our world at its edges with POETRY ON THE EDGE.

© Scoop Media

