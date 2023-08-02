Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Kiwi Drivers Report Change In Attitude Behind Wheel Of EV

Wednesday, 2 August 2023, 11:28 am
Press Release: Avis

New research reveals Kiwi drivers experience a significant change in attitude when they’re behind the wheel of an electric vehicle (EV) – from feeling less stressed to scoring bragging rights.

Almost half (43%) of Kiwis under 45 years old admit they feel calm and relaxed driving an EV because it’s quieter and smoother than an engine car.

The research was part of a special report commissioned by Avis New Zealand, and conducted by YouGov Research, to provide a full picture of the changing interests and needs of Kiwi road trippers over the past 12 months and into the future.

The positive impact of EVs on the environment is well documented but one that is often overlooked is the calming nature of driving an EV which over a quarter (28%) of Kiwis say, results in improving their mood and making them more mindful when driving.

“Our customers often say the first thing they notice about driving an EV is how quiet it is, and what our research shows is that it can have a positive effect on your well-being,” says Bryn McGoldrick, General Manager, Avis New Zealand.

While the research found the ability to enjoy a calm and relaxed car journey is easier in an EV, one in three motorists (32%) prefer driving an EV because it aligns with their views on sustainability, including most (60%) agreeing an EV road trip is a more sustainable way to take a holiday – particularly when compared to taking a flight or a cruise.

“For some people, road tripping can be stressful – so renting an EV is one way to alleviate that,” McGoldrick says.

“We have well over 100 EVs in our fleet, so we’re in a great position to not only capture Kiwis growing interest in greener transport solutions but also offer them greater choice.”

But it’s not just the relaxed, and more enjoyable, driving experience that endears EVs to Kiwis.

The under-45-year-old age group appear to be the most image conscious admitting that driving an EV makes them feel cool (22%) and gives them bragging rights among friends and family (15%).

© Scoop Media

