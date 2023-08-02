From Crisis To Solutions: Documentary Film Ignites Climate Commons Movement In Aotearoa

The new documentary film "Climate Commons” showing at the Embassy Theatre in Wellington on Tuesday August 22nd, offers a fascinating and hopeful glimpse into the stories of climate action in Aotearoa. From indigenous solutions to community action and grassroots initiatives, the film showcases diverse approaches that blend scientific knowledge and practical wisdom.

A first-time filmmaker, Sija Soman was inspired and motivated by what she saw on a trip

to Matatā, the site of New Zealand's first managed retreat. That experience set her on a transformative journey to uncover the less-understood realities of climate change and explore practical solutions. Unexpectedly, the Covid-19 lockdown granted her the invaluable opportunity to immerse herself in Aotearoa's climate action landscape, and capture its essence for those seeking answers to the pressing question: "What can we do about climate change?"

“As a mother, the climate crisis has sparked an intergenerational shift in my thinking”, shares Sija. “The distressing reports around extreme weather events and recent floods deepened my anxiety and intensified my concerns. However, my outlook has changed from despair to hope now, I see a diverse range of actions taking place around the country."

"Climate Commons" is more than just a documentary, it has initiated a nationwide movement of individuals and communities from various towns stepping forward to foster collaboration, knowledge sharing, and collective action to address the climate crisis.

The film highlights the leadership of indigenous communities in shaping solutions that can serve as a blueprint for others to follow across Aotearoa. Following the premiere screening of the film at Ohaki Pa (Ngāti Tahu-Ngāti Whaoa) in Waikato, in May 2023, distinguished academic and indigenous advocate Professor Daniel Hikuroa offered his thoughts: “It shows how mātauranga Māori and cultural narratives offer profound guidance for developing strategies for adaptation and mitigation”. “However, it is crucial that we engage in meaningful collaborations and partnerships with indigenous communities" he added.

Climate Commons goes beyond storytelling and delves into the latest findings from the scientific community, that underscore the urgent need for action. “Climate change is a vast problem but it has very local and personal impacts,” comments Climate Scientist Professor James Renwick, “This documentary makes the connection to all our lives and gives us powerful motivation for action. Action that we must take now, to avoid the worst of future consequences”.

Hamilton Film Society President Andrea Haines stresses the vital role of digital storytelling in reshaping narratives and driving transformative change, "the film's emphasis on practical solutions will not only spark meaningful discussions but also inspire tangible actions among individuals, communities, and organisations. It ignites a sense of responsibility that is crucial for Aotearoa's climate response efforts.”

The recent occurrence of Cyclone Hale and Gabrielle, and the devastating floods they caused, have served as a stark reminder of the urgent need for local climate action. By weaving together practical approaches, indigenous wisdom, scientific findings, and new economic models like the Doughnut Economics, the film creates hope through action. It also emphasises the need for more private-public partnerships to scale existing solutions.

The 60-minute documentary film was officially released on 30th of July. The film is now embarking on a nationwide tour, visiting towns across New Zealand to raise awareness about climate change. Goodlife Collective has organised a screening in Wellington on the 22nd of August, at the Embassy, made possible by the support of Commonsense Organics. The screening will be followed by a panel discussion featuring Ellie Tapsell, Nīkau Wi Neera, Lara Taylor and film producer Sija Soman.

Documentary trailer: https://climatecommons.co.nz/documentary-official-release/

Tickets available here: https://events.humanitix.com/climate-commons-film-screening-and-panel-discussion

About Climate Commons Movement: The Climate Commons movement is a nationwide collaborative effort aimed at addressing the climate crisis through knowledge sharing, collective action, and partnerships. The movement's overarching goal is to ignite a shared commitment

among individuals, communities, and organisations to build a climate-resilient future. It emphasises the importance of indigenous wisdom, scientific research, and practical solutions in driving a transformative change. The initiative is coordinated and led by Climate Commons Charitable Trust. (www.climatecommons.co.nz)

About Goodlife Collective:

Goodlife Collective exists to create spaces for people to connect and collaborate, and to catalyse and discuss ideas, projects and events in the interests of a thriving people and planet.

www.goodlifecollective.org

