Silver Ferns Draw 48-48 With South Africa At Netball World Cup

Thursday, 3 August 2023, 7:21 am
Press Release: Netball New Zealand

A spot in the semi finals remains in the balance for the Silver Ferns after they were held to a 48-all draw by hosts South Africa in a thrilling momentum-changing clash at the Netball World Cup in Cape Town on Thursday.

The Silver Ferns came into the match with a challenging 17 hours in front of them, matches against the SPAR Proteas before a quick turnaround and a confrontation with Jamaica (to be played at 9pm NZT tonight, Thursday), and now relying on a win or goal differential to keep their hopes of progressing alive.

Having kept a clean sheet through their opening four matches, the Silver Ferns faced a fired-up and desperate South Africa, with their backs to the wall after losing to Jamaica in pool play but spurred on by the expertise of wily former Australian coach Norma Plummer and the support of a rowdy and energetic home crowd.

The Silver Ferns held a decent lead during a pulsating final quarter but they were unable to shut the gate on the Proteas who came up with the big plays when it counted most to secure a famous draw.

Both teams went into the match without their leading shooters after Grace Nweke and Lenize Potgieter had earlier been ruled out of the tournament with knee injuries.

The well-performed Maia Wilson cemented the starting spot at goal shoot for the Silver Ferns while Karin Burger, in front of her family in the country of her birth, got the nod at wing defence and the rangy Kelly Jury slotting in at goalkeeper.

A calm and calculated start by the Silver Ferns was soon negated by a tenacious South Africa, who constantly slowed and disrupted New Zealand’s first phase play. Momentum swung both ways with the Silver Ferns forging a four-goal buffer before a late surge by the home side left the women in black with a tenuous 11-10 lead at the first break.

The Proteas had the scores all level after five minutes of the resumption, stifling midcourt pressure causing problems for the Silver Ferns. Clever goal attack Nichole Taljaard kept the scoreboard ticking over for South Africa through her accuracy while well-credentialled in-circle defenders Karla Pretorius and Phumza Maweni kept the heat on the Silver Ferns shooting opportunities.

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua was quick to change up the impetus with Jury moving to wing defence and Burger teaming up with Jane Watson at the defence end. A late surge helped the Silver Ferns gain a narrow buffer when leading 26-21 at the main break.

Greater accuracy proved the difference with the Silver Ferns converting 26 from their 28 attempts and South Africa 21 from 28.

With defensive gains to Watson and centre Kate Heffernan, and the earlier injection of Whitney Souness providing speed and flair on attack, the Silver Ferns got away to a flyer at the start of the third stanza. Looking to have weathered the storm when forging an eight-goal lead, the Silver Ferns faced another concerted challenge from the home side.

Failing to make the most of their turnover opportunities, the Proteas came surging back with Taljaard proving inspirational in the shooting circle while Pretorius and Maweni piled on the pressure in the New Zealand circle.

A reserve two days ago, but replacing the injured Nweke, goal attack Tiana Metuarau was thrust into the action late in the piece when South Africa inched back to trail by two and with all the momentum.

While South Africa won the quarter by one, it was the Silver Ferns who retained the edge when leading 38-34 at the last turn with the game wide open.
 
Official Result and Stats: 

Silver Ferns: 48
South Africa: 48

Champion Data Match Centre

Shooting Stats - Silver Ferns:
Maia Wilson 37/41 (90%)
Ameliaranne Ekenasio 10/11 (91%)
Tiana Metuarau 1/1 (100%)

Shooting Stats - South Africa:
Elmere van der Berg 22/26 (85%)
Nichole Taljaard 15/18 (83%)
Ine-Mari Venter 11/17 (65%)

MVP: Nichole Taljaard

