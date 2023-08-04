Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
VIP Frames And Trusses Join Forces With Tactix

Friday, 4 August 2023, 11:00 am
Press Release: Tactix

A new multi-year partnership with VIP Frames and Trusses has been welcomed by the Trident Homes Tactix.

VIP Frames and Trusses is a Christchurch family-owned business that has signed on with the Tactix for three years as a major partner of the ANZ Premiership side.

They are a trailblazer in the construction industry, offering high-quality frames, trusses, and pre-fabrication services across New Zealand.

VIP Frames and Trusses was created by the Caldwell family in 2007 and 10 years later solidified its position in the industry by opening a factory in Auckland along with another in Palmerston North in 2022.

What started out as an opportunity to create a locally owned and operated business has grown into a one-stop shop experience, featuring in-house designers and engineers, with a national footprint, generations of industry experience, and over 300 employees.

Tactix General Manager Haidee Stratford said they were delighted to join forces with VIP Frames and Trusses and welcomed them into the Tactix family.

“This is an exciting new partnership with a family-owned business from our own region which is important to us,” she said.

“Our values of excellence and the drive to be the best in the business align with VIP Frames and Trusses and I look forward to working closely with them and building our relationship over the next three years.”

Stratford said the new partnership came into effect immediately.

VIP Frames and Trusses General Manager Mel Bullock said it was an exciting opportunity to support the Tactix who inspired young netballers throughout the region.

“We’re thrilled to be able to come on board with the Tactix as a major partner for the next three years and are incredibly proud to support a sport which has strong female role models,” she said.

Bullock said the Tactix held similar values to VIP Frames and Trusses with their commitment to quality and their focus on delivering for their wider community.

“We are looking forward to working with the Tactix over the next three years and getting in behind their ANZ Premiership campaign.”

 

