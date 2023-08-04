Iconic Broadcaster Gary Mccormick Brings His Magic Back To Breakfast Radio

Iconic broadcaster Gary McCormick is returning to his breakfast radio roots on Tuesday 8 August when he teams up with radio stalwart Mark McCarron for a new look breakfast show on MediaWorks’ Magic music station.

Gary left the More FM Breakfast Club in February after 18 years behind the mic and is fizzing to reconnect with listeners via his new show on Magic.

McCormick says: “Radio has always been and continues to be my passion. I’m naturally a person who thrives when I’m busy, and who loves an audience. Magic is the perfect platform to share a yarn, amidst a playlist of the best music of my generation.”

Mark McCarron is a respected broadcaster with over a quarter of a century of on air experience under his belt. He started on air in the deep South in the 80s, moved to the beautiful Hawkes Bay in 2006 before relocating to Tāmaki Makaurau to be the first man-behind-the-mic on The Sound breakfast when it launched in 2012.

MediaWorks Group Content Director Leon Wratt says: “Having one of NZ’s greatest storytellers, raconteurs and loved media personalities joining Magic, together with Mark who brings 25 plus years of announcing to the table is a win-win for this much loved brand.”

Magic is also celebrating other changes to the schedule. As well as co-hosting breakfast, leading the weekdays McCarron will be joined by rural expert Dominic George from 5am for LIVE breaking rural news and expert insights with REX Live. Mark and Dom will also host REX Focus from 5am - 7am weekends on Magic, focusing on the big stories and New Zealand’s rural heroes.

Current breakfast host Mark Bunting moves to weekdays where he will be playing all the hits you love from 10am-2pm, and Murray Lindsay will continue to keep listeners rolling through the afternoons.

Magic is available on 27 frequencies throughout the country, online via rova.nz and on the MediaWorks digital app rova.

