Silver Ferns Defeated By England In Netball World Cup Semi Final

5 August, 2023

The Silver Ferns will contest the bronze medal match after suffering a heart-breaking 46-40 loss to England in the semi finals of the Netball World Cup in Cape Town on Saturday.

In an intense and gripping contest where defence was the dominating factor, the Silver Ferns were right in the contest after competing on level terms throughout until coming unstuck in the last five minutes.

In a dour struggle, where the tightness was dominated by the umpires’ whistle and negated a flowing spectacle, the teams went into each break with the scores all tied up.

An intercept by replacement England defender Fran Williams when the Roses were one ahead with three minutes to go, proved decisive, and knocked any remaining resistance out of the Silver Ferns.

“I think we had moments when we were really good and were really in it. Unfortunately, we let it slip in that last quarter and that’s kind of been the story so far for us,” Silver Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio said.

“We had a few crucial errors at the end which we could have captalised on, so I’m obviously really gutted.

“England were great, so I have to pay respect to them. And that is the game, someone has to win and someone has to lose and we’re devastated.”

The Silver Ferns will play the winner of the second semi final between Jamaica and Australia on at 2am on Monday (NZ time).

Experienced campaigner Gina Crampton gained the start at wing attack for the Silver Ferns while Karin Burger (wing defence), Phoenix Karaka (goal defence) and Kelly Jury (goalkeeper) formed the defence line.

England topped their group to remain unbeaten heading into the semi finals, including a one-goal win over Australia while the Silver Ferns came in with a win and a draw.

The opening stanza was as tight as it comes, both defensive ends making life difficult on attack with a smothering presence. Respective goalkeepers Jury and Roses veteran Geva Mentor were an influential presence as both teams required the utmost in patience to get the ball into their shooters hands.

A couple of defensive turnovers helped the Silver Ferns push out to a three-goal advantage but lapses on attack let England level up. The defensive pressure from both sides meant there was little flow and goals required an enormous amount of work.

In a low-scoring opening, the teams were all locked up at 9-all at the first break, Silver Ferns shooters Maia Wilson and Ameliaranne Ekenasio shooting a perfect return.

Both teams retained their starting sevens on the resumption, the Silver Ferns, once again, creating opportunities on defence where Jury was instrumental in causing doubt for the England shooters.

The New Zealanders lacked drive on attack, immense defence from Mentor and Layla Guscoth creating problems for the attack line as England moved out to a three-goal advantage.

The game remained on a knife-edge, tight and tense, the Silver Ferns defensive efforts paying off late in the piece, the women in black pouncing with half-time looming. Three goals in a row for the Silver Ferns left the teams still locked together when heading into the main break at 20-all.

With stalwart Jade Clarke taking over at centre, England got the jump at the start of the third quarter, scoring the first two goals. But it proved to be short-lived with the Silver Ferens squaring things up moments later.

The goal-for-goal stand-off continued unabated, the immense defensive pressure employed causing both sides to flirt with the three-second possession rule. After some close misses, Jury finally got her hands to a tip, the ball landing with Karaka which helped the New Zealanders inch to a two-goal buffer.

However, they were unable to capitalise on the opportunity, the Roses pinching one back, ensuring the teams remained locked together at 32-all at the last turn.

