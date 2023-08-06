Host, Judges And Full Cast Revealed For House Rules NZ, Coming To Three And ThreeNow In September

06 August 2023 - Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ is excited to announce the full cast, host and judges for New Zealand’s debut season of House Rules 2023. Streaming first on ThreeNow from Sunday 10 September, House Rules NZ airs on Three on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays across seven weeks.

This high stakes home renovation show sees five teams of two gamble with the most important possession in their lives: their home. Each week, one team will hand over the keys to their home, placing trust in their competition, the four other teams, to complete the renovation of the entire house in five and a half days, leaving only five rules to be followed... or not.

One house will be the project each week, the owners will move out, while the remaining four teams will focus on completing the rooms within their dedicated zone - rooms are divided into zones and these will be announced to the teams on arrival along with the crucial five House Rules the owner has left behind. Jeopardy exists when team zones share a space / hallway etc as their individual designs may not necessarily work together.

The five teams competing against each other are newlyweds with big dreams Jemma & Alvaro from Glen Eden; high school teacher Martinque & builder-husband Andre from Ōtātahu; cousins and best-friends Theresa & Jarrad renovating his house in New Lynn; ‘fun and feisty’ Nikita & Sherwen, are a married couple of ten years from Howick; and mother/daughter team Char & Violet, hailing from Murrays Bay.

Every team ends up with the ultimate reward – a complete transformation of their own home, but which team will win the grand prize of $100,000 towards their home loan thanks to BNZ.

Renowned radio personality Duncan Heyde will host the series. “I’m so pumped for Kiwis to see the absolute rollercoaster that is House Rules NZ. This first season will have so many amazing and rough moments that are bound to have viewers glued to their screens.

The contestants are such great humans, the renos are even better and the prize is unreal…one hundred thousand dollars? Come on!”

Acclaimed designer Jade Hurst will be supervising the teams, who have only five and a half days to completely transform each home and expert judges – interior designer and magazine editor Katrina Hobbs and interior designer Michael Murray – will score each team for their work, along with the home owners whose points make up the final tally. After the end of five weeks two teams will be eliminated, and after the sixth week another goes, leaving two teams to battle it out over one more renovation, leaving the judges to crown the winning team.

Without knowing who was responsible for each zone – the home owners will score each transformation. Will they love or loathe what they see?

After eight huge seasons on Australia’s Seven Network, Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ Senior Director, Production Vicki Keogh is thrilled to be bringing the House Rules format to NZ audiences.

“This is a format that showcases all the expected highs and lows of renovation, but also one with heart and tangible rewards. There are real-world benefits for all the couples involved, not just the ultimate winners and our viewers will love seeing these houses transformed,” says Keogh.

Warner Bros. Discovery is pleased to also confirm Lighting Direct as broadcast sponsor, and BNZ as the major prize partner for House Rules NZ. Programme Partners are Builderscrack, Carpet Court, Chorus, Curtain Studio, National Mini Storage, Resene, Suzuki and Target Furniture.

House Rules NZ streams first on ThreeNow from Sunday 10 September, with episodes uploaded at 12pm each day. It then airs on Three - three times a week; Sundays 7:00pm, and Mondays and Tuesdays at 7:30pm on Three.

