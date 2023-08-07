Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Maureen Lander’s 1998 Te Papa Installation Revived For New Exhibition | 12 August 2023 – 21 July 2024

Monday, 7 August 2023, 11:24 am
Press Release: Christchurch City Council

Maureen Lander: Aho Marama Strings of Light is on display at Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū from Saturday 12 August, celebrating the innovative work of artist and academic Maureen Lander (Ngāpuhi, Te Hikutu and Pākehā).

The immersive, UV-lit centrepiece, String Games, was commissioned for the opening of the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa in 1998. Twenty-five years on, the installation’s cultural and historical references are as relevant as ever, says Christchurch Art Gallery Curator Melanie Oliver.

String Games was developed at a time of significant change in Aotearoa. Te Papa was built to reflect the government’s renewed commitment to upholding the Treaty of Waitangi; meanwhile digital technology and globalisation was rapidly revolutionising our understanding of how meaning can be constructed and shared,” Ms Oliver says.

“Artists were invited to reflect on ‘our world’ and values as a country, inspired by treasures and taonga from a specially curated Te Papa collection. A series of photographs in that collection led Lander to select whai (Māori string games) as a starting point, or source material.”

The photographs, taken between 1912 and 1926, captured the pastime of whai, which was popular within Māori communities at the time. Muka string (made of harakeke) is looped around fingers and hands in choreographed movements to create images, which are often accompanied by waiata or stories.

“Lander’s String Games presents a giant replica of the customary game, made of UV-lit fluorescent rope. Hanging at its centre is a neon-green box – a reference to her second source material from Te Papa’s collection.”

The box represents the museum’s edition of Marcel Duchamp’s Boîte-en-valise – a small case containing miniature prints of the French conceptual artist’s key works that he made in the 1930s.

A film made by Lander shows Duchamp’s prints being taken out of the case, and local taonga relating to whai, being put in. Woven into this is archival footage of Māori creating whai in the 1920s, along with film of contemporary Māori keeping the practice alive today.

String Games reflects the journey our country is on to honour and preserve our cultural taonga and mātauranga Māori, but it also redefines how we think about digital art,” Ms Oliver says.

“The glowing materials in String Games give it an electric quality, representing the old with the new, juxtaposing traditional string with the metaphor of digital strings of code, and highlighting the manipulation of hands and fingers required for both.”

Aho Marama: Strings of Light also features documentary films of people engaging with Digital String Games I, II and III, a series of works Lander made in collaboration with John Fairclough that allowed people to interact with digital versions of whai.

Ms Oliver says a particularly special piece included in the exhibition – called Wai o te Marama – is a new addition to the Gallery’s own collection.

“This innovative work by Lander combines the use of native and synthetic materials and was made for the major exhibition of Māori weaving, Toi Māori: The Eternal Thread – Te Aho Mutunga Kore, which toured the United States and Aotearoa New Zealand in the mid-2000s.”

Lander’s work will be on display from Saturday 12 August until 21 July 2024 at Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Christchurch City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Tautai Gallery: Five Moana Artists Explore Cultural & Personal Connections To Hair

Good Hair Day celebrates the cultural significance of hair amongst Moana peoples, which transcends our urban narratives and connects us in multi-layered ways. Our hairstyles tell stories, assert identities, and empower avant-garde perspectives in both our art-making and social visibility. More


Kapiti Food Fair: Tami Neilson To Headline Night Gig

Tami Neilson, most recently winner of the 2023 APRA Best Country Music Song Award for Beyond the Stars, a duet with Willie Nelson, is taking centre stage at this year's inaugural event. More


Dowse: Jakob Rowlinson's Faerie Land

Opening at The Dowse Art Museum in August, this show features a mix of new and existing works by UK-based artist Jakob Rowlinson, intertwining the natural world with medieval symbolism and questioning the bounds of masculinity throughout time. More

Webbs: Repatriation of Rare Kiwi Feather Cloak

Made from muka fibre that was painstakingly woven by hand in the single-pair twining technique, this rare Kahu Kiwi is thought to date back to the mid-1800s. The piece had been in Sydney, where it had been in the collector’s family for 160 years. More


Elizabeth Heritage: New Novel From Indian-Portuguese Kiwi Writer

Franciska Soares has composed a nuanced, powerful novel that touches all the senses as it moves from New Zealand to India and back. Layer by layer, we discover the truth behind one night that forever changed the lives of one woman and her patchwork family. More


Frontier: Kraftwerk Announce Australian & NZ Tour For Nov/Dec

After their hugely successful worldwide concert tours, Electro pioneers Kraftwerk announce seven new tour dates this November/December 2023 for Australia & NZ, including Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide & Perth. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 