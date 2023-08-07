FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 In Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland

Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland is ready to welcome fans from Japan (World Cup winners in 2011) and Sweden (World Cup 2003 runners up) as Eden Park prepares to host this Friday night’s quarter-final match. The FIFA Women’s World Cup has already set several world records and the momentum will continue this week as the tournament continues through the knockout stages.

The record crowd for a football match in Aotearoa New Zealand – women’s or men’s – has been broken three times in Auckland since the opening of the tournament. Match 1 between New Zealand and Norway set a new record attendance figure in Aotearoa (42,137), before this figure was eclipsed by the match between Portugal and United States of America (42,958) just 12 days later. The Round of 16 match between Spain and Switzerland on 5 August drew another record crowd of 43,217.

The FIFA Fan Festival™ at The Cloud on Auckland’s waterfront has been a hit with locals and visitors as they soak up the live football games on the giant 34-metre screen, world class entertainment, fun activities for the whole family and the popular Unity pitch.

By the numbers – attendance numbers at Eden Park matches

· Switzerland v Spain 5 August 43,217

· USA v Portugal 1 August 42,958

· Norway v Philippines 30 July 34,697

· Spain v Zambia 26 July 20,983

· Argentina v Italy 24 July 30,889

· USA v Vietnam 22 July 41,107

· New Zealand v Norway 20 July 42,137

Eden Park matches this week

Quarter Final match Sweden v Japan on Friday 11 August at 7:30pm

Ticket sales for Eden Park matches

The two remaining matches at Eden Park are now close to capacity, with limited ticket sales available.

11.8% of the total Eden Park ticket sales are to visitors from the United States.

18.1% of the total Eden Park ticket sales are to international visitors.

81.9% of sales to Eden Park matches are to people living in New Zealand.

Viewers

In New Zealand 1.88 million (a third of the population) has been watching the FIFA Women’s World Cup on television.

Public Transport

Eventgoers continue to rely heavily on public transport with over 50% of those attending all matches at Eden Park Stadium using public transport. All match day travel information including special event bus services can be found at AT.govt.nz/events.

FIFA Fan Festival™ by the numbers

Over 400,000 fans have visited the nine FIFA Fan Festival™ sites in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand since kick-off on 20 July. The FIFA Fan Festival™ at The Cloud on Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s Queens Wharf opened on Friday 21 July and up to Monday 7 August the festival has hosted 63,031 total visitors.

Matches screening at the FIFA Fan Festival this week (all times are NZT):

Round of 16 match England v Nigeria on Monday 7 August at 7:30pm

Round of 16 match Australia v Denmark on Monday 7 August at 10:30pm

Round of 16 match Colombia v Jamaica on Tuesday 8 August at 8:00pm

Round of 16 match France v Morocco on Tuesday 8 August at 11:00pm

Quarter Final match Spain v Netherlands on Friday 11 August at 1:00pm

Quarter Final match Japan v Sweden on Friday 11 August at 7:30pm

Quarter Final match (teams TBC) on Saturday 12 August at 7:00pm

Quarter Final match (teams TBC) on Saturday 12 August at 10:30pm

Entertainment highlights at the FIFA Fan Festival this week:

Comedy – Laugh Club on Tuesday 8 August at 6:30pm

Tuawahine featuring Anika Moa, Annie Crummer, Georgia Lines, Boh Runga, Paige, Ria Hall and Julia Deans, on Saturday 12 August at 5pm

For other programme highlights at the FIFA Fan Festival click here .

. Rights-free images from the FIFA Fan Festival™ can be found here

The Last Mile

The streets around Eden Park come to life two hours before every FIFA WWC 2023 match. The performers for the Quarter Final match include an eight-piece drumline (NZDrumline), African female dancers (ORIKoL Productions) and multiple face painters (BodyFX).

© Scoop Media

