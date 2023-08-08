Cancer Society’s Month Of Yellow Flower Power Is Here

The Cancer Society of New Zealand is in full swing gearing up for its Daffodil Day street appeal on Friday 25 August.

The country is about to see a lot more yellow everywhere as the annual fundraiser and awareness-raiser, now into its 33rd year, hits airwaves, print and online channels. It culminates with 8000 yellow hi-vis-clad volunteers hitting the streets for collection.

So far more than 1600 individuals, community groups, schools and workplaces have signed up with fundraising activities of their own in conjunction with Daffodil Day, many involving getting kitted out in top-to-toe yellow as part of an event.

The Cancer Society is calling on the public to ‘Give today so no one faces cancer alone’.

This year’s fundraising campaign features the faces and voices of Cancer Society staff, volunteers, a cancer researcher, and cancer patients who have used Cancer Society services.

Cancer Support Nurse Rangihoia Hollis is one of those campaign faces and the voice for the campaign’s radio messages this month. She’s seen first-hand how vital the Cancer Society services are.

“The patients always talk about how helpful it is to have someone to help them navigate through all of those trying times. If the Cancer Society didn’t offer support like our volunteer driving services or free accommodation at our lodges, life would be a lot harder for everyone.”



“The way that I describe it to patients is that we are like a korowai (Māori cloak) that is wrapping support around them,” says Rangihoia.

Thanks to the ongoing support from its long-term major sponsor ANZ, the Cancer Society is delighted to also have Kiwi comedy legend Dai Henwood on board as ANZ Daffodil Day Ambassador for 2023.

Dai will host a comedy fundraiser ANZ Presents – The Comedy Treatment on the eve of Daffodil Day, Thursday 24 August, at 8.30pm at Q Theatre in Auckland. The show will be broadcast live on Three and all proceeds and money raised during the show will go to the Cancer Society.

ANZ New Zealand Chief Executive Antonia Watson says staff are right behind the important work the Cancer Society does.

“Cancer impacts the lives of most New Zealanders and ANZ New Zealand staff are no different. We know our support of the Cancer Society is vital to ensuring New Zealanders across the country can continue to benefit from the support services they provide.

“Cancer is a tough subject to talk about, so this year we’re using comedy to start a conversation while raising money for this important cause.”

Cancer Society National Chief Executive Rachael Hart says it is great to have Dai’s support to raise both funds but also awareness of Cancer Society’s services such as the free counselling services he and his family used.

“More New Zealanders will get cancer this year than ever before. As increasing numbers of people are diagnosed with cancer, demand for Cancer Society services surge,” says Rachael. “We were able to be there to support Dai and his family because of the generosity of New Zealanders who have donated on Daffodil Day in the past. We call on our communities to show that generosity again, so we can be there for the people who will need us tomorrow.”

Look out for Daffodil Day street collectors on Friday 25 August. Daffodil Day donations can also be made at any ANZ branch, anywhere a daffodil day QR code is displayed or online atdaffodilday.org.nz Give today so no one faces cancer alone.



About the Cancer Society of New Zealand

The Cancer Society of New Zealand is the country's leading organisation dedicated to reducing the incidence of cancer and ensuring the best cancer care for New Zealanders. We are committed to working with communities and decision makers by providing leadership and advocacy in cancer control, with core services in information and support, research and health promotion.

Daffodil Day Fast Facts

· Daffodil Day (Te Rā Daffodil) symbolises hope for all New Zealanders impacted by cancer. The iconic event has been held since 1990. Funds raised support the Cancer Society’s ongoing work.

· The Cancer Society provides support care services including a helpline, counselling, transport and accommodation to individuals and their whānau during treatment.

o More then 1,000,000km+ driven to get patients each year

o 50,000+ nights stayed in Cancer Society accommodation

o 9600+ phone calls to the 0800 CANCER support line each year

· We are the largest private funder of cancer research in NZ with over $5.2 million spent on research each year.

· We work proactively across Aotearoa to help reduce the risk of cancer through cancer prevention activities like our Smokefree and SunSmart campaigns, promoting screening and early detection, and prevention advice around diet and alcohol-related cancers.



