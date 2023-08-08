Jungle Announce New Zealand Show For 2024

Ahead of the release of their highly-anticipated fourth studio album VOLCANO this Friday August 11, Jungle have announced that they are heading back to New Zealand and Australia for a VOLCANO album tour in May 2024.

After playing Spark Arena in Auckland on May 15, Jungle will perform three dates down the east coast of Australia. The band will play their disco-infused floor fillers at Festival Hall in Melbourne on May 17, head to Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane on May 19, before finishing up at Hordern Pavilion in Sydney on May 22.

Tickets for the tour will be on sale at 12pm on Friday August 11. My Live Nation members can be amongst the first to access tickets in the My Live Nation presale beginning 11am Thursday August 10 to 11am Friday August 11. For all ticket and tour information, visit livenation.com.au and livenation.co.nz.

Four tracks have been released from VOLCANO to date, ‘Back On 74’, ‘I’ve Been In Love’ (ft. Channel Tres), ‘Dominoes’ and ‘Candle Flame’ (ft. Erick The Architect), all of which received widespread support from the likes of BBC Radio 1, 6 Music, Radio 2 and Apple Music 1.

Anticipation for the VOLCANO album was recently heightened with the news that the full-length film, ‘Volcano, The Motion Picture’ will premiere exclusively on the Jungle fanclub from August 11 (fans can access the film HERE). A range of VOLCANO physical album formats, bundles and merch designs are also available HERE.

The New Zealand and Australia tour will follow Jungle performing to a total of more than 190,000 people across their 2023 tour, which starts with a landmark London festival headline set at All Points East on August 26. They will then take their euphoric, full-live band show across America and Europe on a tour which includes numerous arena dates.

Jungle are lifelong friends from Shepherd’s Bush, London. Their self-titled breakthrough debut album became an instant classic, leading to a Mercury Prize nomination, which they followed with the album FOR EVER before amplifying their success with LOVING IN STEREO - all contributing to a total of over a billion streams to date. Their extended live band has made them firm festival favourites, headlining Wilderness and South Facing as well as drawing huge crowds as far afield as Coachella and Lollapalooza Brazil, while headline shows have included Alexandra Palace and multiple nights at the O2 Academy Brixton. Their visionary stylised and choreographed videos are also a major aspect of Jungle’s artistic identity, most notably with the ambitious visual narrative that spanned every track on LOVING IN STEREO’.

“The seven-piece lords of funk proving they are more than capable of crushing their live sets and setting rooms on fire at the same time” – The AU Review

“Jungle have forged themselves a reputation of being a fierce live band…Their grooves are infectious and inspire even the sourest concert-ger to move.” – The Music

“Jungle’s live performance is an experience akin to religious congregation, a glorious celebration of humankind’s potential for rapturous camaraderie, black and gold aesthetic of island paradises and fantastical romance.”

– Scenestr

© Scoop Media

