Auckland's Whakamana Cannabis Museum VIP Gala Opening Saturday August 12th

Auckland's Whakamana Cannabis Museum Presents The Festival of Green Horizons Gala: An Unforgettable Experience of Culture and Cannabis

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - The Whakamana Cannabis Museum has secured Auckland's Hopetoun Alpha building, and is set to redefine museum experiences with its upcoming R18 "Dak Tie" opening event. Curator Abe Gray, also the current North Shore candidate for The Opportunities Party, has orchestrated a unique celebration of cannabis culture that promises to captivate attendees. Cannabis has been effectively legalised (for people with an easily obtainable prescription).

Event Details: Festival of Green Horizons VIP Gala

Date: Saturday, August 12th 2023

Time: doors open 10am, speaker programme from Noon, music begins at 4:20pm

Location: Hopetoun Alpha, 19 Beresford Square, Auckland CBD

The dress code for the event is "dak tie," inviting guests to don their formal attire with a touch of green and cannabis accessories, setting the tone for a vibrant and elevated experience.

The event will feature live music, including performances by Lucky Lance from Team Dynamite, KP from Sunshine Sound System, and a DJ set by Russell Brown. Attendees will have the chance to immerse themselves in the world of cannabis through an engaging speaker programme with doctors, prescribers, cultivators, medical herbalists, and industry experts.

"We want to showcase the positive aspects of cannabis culture, from its therapeutic benefits to its rich history," said Abe Gray, curator of the Whakamana Cannabis Museum.

The highlight of the event will be an onsite doctor's clinic, courtesy of Cannabis Doctor, offering medicinal cannabis prescriptions and dispensing services provided by Nga Hua Pharmacy. Additionally, a dedicated consumption area will allow attendees to explore the various cannabis products in a safe and welcoming environment.

"We believe in destigmatizing adult use of cannabis and celebrating its therapeutic properties responsibly," added Gray.

The Whakamana Cannabis Museum aims to establish a permanent home at the historic Hopetoun Alpha building, and the opening event will serve as a fundraiser to achieve this goal.

Tickets for the opening night are priced at $200 each, offering an exclusive experience for attendees which includes a gift bag worth over $200. Doctor's consultations for cannabis will be available at the discounted rate of $50 per visit, with prescriptions issued and dispensed on-site.

Don't miss this extraordinary event that promises to be a landmark celebration of culture, education, and community. For tickets and more information, visit https://www.cosmicticketing.co.nz/event/6826

