Wellington Aero Club Achieves Net Zero Carbon Certification

Wellington Aero Club is proud to announce they are a certified Zero Carbon Business Operation with the help of climate management company Ekos.

The Club has measured and offset the carbon footprint of their business operations for the 2023/2024 financial year with certified carbon credits. This footprint includes all their business activities including all flying done by staff and club members, which is 74% of their carbon footprint.

Wellington Aero Club President, Andrew Sims says:

"We are incredibly proud to take this step towards reducing our environmental impact. While we acknowledge this is not a complete solution, we know that offsetting our carbon footprint will lead to change in our sector and pave a path for more viable technologies in either battery-powered aircraft or sustainable fuel for light aircraft as they become more readily available."

These certified carbon credits are sourced from projects that grow and protect forests in Aotearoa and the Pacific Islands and help to deliver climate resilience, waterways protection, erosion control, biodiversity conservation and community economic development.

"It costs our members the equivalent of a flat white per hour of flying on top of their usual flying rate, so it's not much of a sacrifice," says Andrew, "We hope this shows other aviation businesses that it can be done and we can all do our part."

Wellington International Airport CEO, Matt Clarke says:

“This is a great move by the club and shows the wider aviation sector is working hard to reduce their impact on the environment.

“Electric and low emission aircraft are in development and coming soon, and Wellington Airport is perfectly placed to be a hub for these short-range machines. But in the meantime, this highlights what can be done to minimise net emissions as much as possible.

“It’s an excellent show of leadership by the Wellington Aero Club and another good reason to learn to fly at Wellington Airport!”

Wellington Airport is aiming to achieve net zero emissions for its own emissions by 2030.

About Wellington Aero Club

Wellington Aero Club is the largest aviation organisation with aircraft to hold a Zero Carbon Certification in Aotearoa.

Originating in 1929, Wellington Aero Club founded the original Rongotai Airfield, which later became the Wellington International Airport. Wellington Aero Club is one of New Zealand's oldest Aero Clubs, and will celebrate their 95th anniversary in 2024. The Aero Club provides flight training for Wellingtonians to enjoy trial flights and Private Pilot or Commercial Pilot training.

About Ekos

Ekos helps develop and supports carbon projects that grow and protect permanent restorative forests in New Zealand and the Pacific Islands. Ekos connects carbon offset buyers with these projects by measuring business and individual carbon footprints, supplying certified forest carbon offsets, and providing carbon certifications (Zero Carbon, Climate Positive, Carbon Footprint Certifications). These forest carbon projects deliver climate resilience, waterways protection, erosion control, biodiversity protection and community economic development.

