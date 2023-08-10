Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

An Evening Of Celebration At The 2023 Pacific Music Awards

Thursday, 10 August 2023, 7:50 am
Press Release: Pacific Music Awards

Pacific Musicians Recognised At In-person Awards Ceremony In Manukau, Auckland

This evening, the Pacific music community was celebrated at the 2023 Pacific Music Awards at the Due Drop Events Centre (formerly named the Vodafone Events Centre) in Manukau, Auckland.

Pacific Music Awards 2023 held at the Due Drops event centre in Manukau Auckland 9 August 2023
Credit Stijl / Emma Cooper

Avondale born artist Melodownz took out three awards for NZ Music Commission Best Pacific Male Artist, NZ on Air Best Pacific Music Video, and Recorded Music Te Pukaemi Toa o Te Moana Nui a Kiwa | Best Pacific Music Album Award for Lone Wolf. 

A notable winner was Olivia Foa’I, who was named Auckland Council Best Pacific Female Artist and won Sunpix Best Pacific Language with ‘Sunlight’.

The FLAVA Best Pacific Group award went to Deceptikonz for their captivating album In Perpetuity, while Punialava'a took home the 531pi Best Pacific Gospel Artist award for Tagi Le Atunu'u Pele.

In the hip-hop category, Poetik's Hamofied Tre was recognized as the Matai Watches Best Pacific Hip Hop Artist, while Sam V's soulful tracks on The one, the lonely EP, 'Come Through’, and 'Love Again' earned him the Best Pacific Soul/RnB Artist award.

Three Houses Down's 'The Dream' and 'She Loves Me' impressed and secured them the Best Pacific Roots/Reggae Artist award.

International talent was also recognized, with Josh Tatofi winning the NIU FM Best International Pacific Artist award for his mesmerizing tracks, Prisoner of Love’, ‘Sweet Loven’, ‘Landslide’, ‘Still the One’, ‘Pua Ahih’i, ‘Good Morning Beautiful’, and ‘Tomorrow’

Acknowledging the key role of producers, the MPG/SAE Best Producer award went to Mareko x Ricky Paul for their collaborative work on Untitled: ACT 1.

With the unofficial anthem of Toa Samoa, Victor J Sefo’s ‘685’ (co-written with Ventry Parker and Elijah Tovio) earned him the APRA Best Pacific Song award. He also received the Arch Angel Independent Music Award.

Recognizing the power of their music, SWIDT feat. Lomez Brown received the NZ On Air Radio Airplay Award for 'Kelz Garage', while Savage ft Aaradhna's 'They Don't Know' won them the NZ On Air Streaming Award with over 28.2 million streams across Spotify and YouTube.

A fan favourite, Wayno, walked away with the Sunpix People’s Choice Award - Best Pacific Artist, while Teo Glacier was awarded with the Phillip Fuemana Award for Most Promising Pacific Artist.

Lady Shaka was recognized with the Creative New Zealand Award for her innovative, genre-bending music and international success as a DJ and creative

Special recognition was also given to deserving individuals and organizations, with 531pi – celebrating 30 years of broadcasting and Mark Vanilau, for his soundtrack composition for ‘A Boy Called Piano’ receiving the Ministry for Pacific Peoples Special Recognition Awards, and the late Toni Williams being honoured with the Manukau Institute of Technology Te Pukenga. Lifetime Achievement Award to hononour his career and contribution to music.

The family of Toni Williams shared: 
“As a family we proudly celebrate Toni’s life and music at any opportunity. We are so grateful to the Pacific Music Awards Trust for sharing with others, through this special award, recognition and honour of Toni’s Pacific heritage and lifetime of musical achievements.”

Pacific Music Awards Trust spokesperson Rev. Mua Strickson-Pua says:

"2023 Pacific Music Awards theme : Leveki mo e Puipui E Magafaoa Katoa |Guide and Protect the Entire Family acknowledges the Spiritual Cultural Political roles that Pacific Music contributes to the well being of Pacific people in turn all people. The 2023 Pacific Music Awards were full of full of Taonga moments and we were able to collectively represent and celebrate all our Pasifika nations.”

Event Producer Petrina Togi-Sa’ena says: “This year’s celebration was full of heart and collective spirit. We loved this chance to bring our music communities together, where we can gather as one big extended family, to celebrate our Pacific artists and honour Pacific music. We especially loved shining the light for Niue, with our theme, language components and beautiful opening performance. It’s our annual night to shine and to bring joy. We loved every minute of it! Huge congratulations to all the award recipients, thank you to our incredible performers and everyone involved. 2023PMAs you were wonderful!”

Alongside the celebration of our Pacific music winners, there were several live performances from finalists and winners alike including Melodownz, Lou’ana, Lepani, Jordyn With A Why, Jaro Local, and Victor J Sefo featuring Poetik and Biggs 685.

There was also an opening performance from a collective featuring Hakupu Atua Youth Auckland- Three Star Nation,

Celebrating Niue, the rock of Polynesia; and a special tribute celebrating the legacy of Toni Williams performed by Cook Island String Band, the Kabin Bread Boyz.

The Pacific Music Awards 2023 celebrated the diversity, creativity, and talent of the Pacific music community, leaving a lasting impact on the music industry.

2023 Pacific Music Awards Winners:

Auckland Council Best Pacific Female Artist:

  • WINNER: Olivia Foa'I - ‘Sunlight’
  • Jordan Gavet - ‘He Said’
  • Jordyn with a Why - ‘Brown Melodies’
  • Lou’ana - ‘Lost & Found’

NZ Music Commission Best Pacific Male Artist:

  • WINNER: MELODOWNZ - Lone Wolf
  • Sam V - The one, the lonely EP, ‘Come Through’, ‘Love Again’
  • Victor J Sefo - ‘685’, ‘685 Remix’

Flava Best Pacific Group:

  • WINNER: Deceptikonz - In Perpetuity
  • STNDRD - Jukebox |’Otara (Misunderstood)’
  • Three Houses Down - ‘The Dream’

531pi Best Pacific Gospel Artist:

  • WINNER: Punialava'a - Tagi Le Atunu'u Pele
  • Blsd One - Ready or Not EP
  • Wayno - ‘Seu lou Pologa’, ‘Siva Samoa 2K23’

Matai Watches Best Pacific Hip Hop Artist:

  • WINNER: Poetik - Hamofied Tre
  • Deceptikonz - In Perpetuity
  • MELODOWNZ - Lone Wolf

Best Pacific Soul/RnB Artist:

  • WINNER: Sam V - The one, the lonely EP, 'Come Through,' 'Love Again'
  • Lepani - ‘Tell You Something’, ‘The Morning’
  • Lou’ana - ‘Lost & Found’

Best Pacific Roots/Reggae Artist:

  • WINNER: Three Houses Down - 'The Dream', 'She Loves Me'
  • Canaan Ene x Swiss - ‘Luv & Company’
  • Sweet & Irie - ‘Maximum ft Shane Walker’, ‘My Communication to You’

Niu FM Best International Pacific Artist:

  • WINNER: Josh Tatofi - 'Prisoner of Love’, 'Sweet Loven’, 'Landslide’, ‘Still the One', 'Pua Ahih'I’, 'Good Morning Beautiful’, 'Tomorrow'
  • FAIVA - ‘Valovalo Mai’
  • Jaro Local - Flowers of July EP

MPG/SAE Best Producer:

  • WINNER: Mareko x Ricky Paul- Untitled: ACT 1 (Producer: Ricky Paul Musik)
  • Sam V - ‘Come Through’, ‘Sex & Pain’, ‘Love Again’,’ I Tried To Tell U’ Producer: Edward Liu
  • Victor J Sefo - ‘685’ ‘685 Remix’ Producer: Victor J Sefo

NZ On Air Best Pacific Music Video:

  • WINNER: MELODOWNZ- 'Pray For More ft Lisi, Mikey Dam' (Directed by Connor Pritchard)
  • Olivia Foa'i - ‘Sunlight’ Directed by Shae Sterling
  • Hales - ‘Just My Type’ Directed by Canaan Ene
  • Lou’ana - ‘Lost & Found’ Directed by Anna Rose Duckworth

APRA Best Pacific Song:

  • WINNER: Victor J Sefo- '685' (Written by Victor J Sefo, Ventry Parker, Elijah Tovio)
  • Deceptikonz - ‘One Time’ Written by D Savelio/ M Sagapolutele D Maoate/D Puniani/R Oliver/D Adams/V Papalii
  • Olivia Foa'i - ‘Sunlight’ Written by Olivia Foa’i
  • Sam V - ‘Come Through’ Written by Sam Verlinden, Eli Naea, Edward Liu

SunPix Best Pacific Language:

  • WINNER: Olivia Foa'i- 'Sunlight'
  • Canaan Ene x Junior - Soqeta ‘Tabamuni’
  • Rei & Olivia Foa'i - ‘Kokomea’
  • Wayno - ‘Seu lou Pologa’, ‘Siva Samoa 2K23’

Recorded Music NZ Te Pukaemi Toa O Te Moana Nui A Kiwa | Best Pacific Music Album Award:

  • WINNER: MELODOWNZ- Lone Wolf
  • Poetik - Hamofied Tre
  • STNDRD - Jukebox

NZ On Air Radio Airplay Award:

  • WINNER: SWIDT ft Lomez Brown- 'Kelz Garage'

NZ On Air Streaming Award:

  • WINNER: Savage ft Aaradhna- 'They Don’t Know'

SunPix People’s Choice Award - Best Pacific Artist:

  • WINNER: Wayno

Phillip Fuemana Award – Most Promising Pacific Artist:

  • Teo Glacier

Creative New Zealand Award:

  • Lady Shaka

Ministry for Pacific Peoples Special Recognition Award:

  • 531pi

Ministry for Pacific Peoples Special Recognition Award:

  • Mark Vanilau

Arch Angel Independent Music Award:

  • Victor J Sefo

Manukau Institute of Technology Lifetime Te Pukenga Achievement Award:

  • Toni Williams

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Pacific Music Awards on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Scapegrace: Single Malt Whiskey Wins Top Global Award

Scapegrace’s Fortitude V Whisky has been awarded the Master Medal, the highest honour at the Global Spirit Whisky Masters. It is a manuka smoked single malt, aged three years in a virgin French oak cask, with complexity, a slight smoke on the nose, and a smooth palate with hints of sweetness. More


Hastings Art Gallery: Landmark Exhibition Opens At Te Whare Toi O Heretaunga

Hastings Art Gallery opens a celebration of traditional Tongan artforms reimagined through a contemporary art lens by two celebrated Tongan artists - Dagmar Vaikalafi Dyck & Sopolemalama Filipe Tohi. More


Dowse: Jakob Rowlinson's Faerie Land

Opening at The Dowse Art Museum in August, this show features a mix of new and existing works by UK-based artist Jakob Rowlinson, intertwining the natural world with medieval symbolism and questioning the bounds of masculinity throughout time. More

Tautai Gallery: Five Moana Artists Explore Cultural & Personal Connections To Hair

Good Hair Day celebrates the cultural significance of hair amongst Moana peoples, which transcends our urban narratives and connects us in multi-layered ways. Our hairstyles tell stories, assert identities, and empower avant-garde perspectives in both our art-making and social visibility. More

Kapiti Food Fair: Tami Neilson To Headline Night Gig

Tami Neilson, most recently winner of the 2023 APRA Best Country Music Song Award for Beyond the Stars, a duet with Willie Nelson, is taking centre stage at this year's inaugural event. More


Frontier: Kraftwerk Announce Australian & NZ Tour For Nov/Dec

After their hugely successful worldwide concert tours, Electro pioneers Kraftwerk announce seven new tour dates this November/December 2023 for Australia & NZ, including Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide & Perth. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 