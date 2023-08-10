Catherine Cohen New Zealand Tour 2023
Catherine
Cohen presents her new show Come For
Me for the first time in New Zealand. The
critically acclaimed comedian, author, and actor’s show
will play Auckland on 19
November.
“Her performances are
a spinning, glitter, Technicolor
explosion”
New York Magazine
Following her critically acclaimed Netflix special The Twist...? She's Gorgeous, New York sensation and Edinburgh Comedy Award winner Catherine Cohen makes her heralded return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August following her successful debut UK tour with her show Come For Me.
“Catherine
Cohen is a diva chanteuse for our
times”
NYLON
Cohen's charismatic persona shines through once more in Come For Me, an openly glamorous, decidedly horny musical exploration of what it means to enter your thirties as a woman online, in love, and inspired to romanticize the prospect of freezing your eggs. The show has been praised by The Guardian as “outrageously sharp and funny”. The List applauded Cohen’s song writing, as it “continues to be rich in gags and memorable melodies while also growing in sophistication and complexity”. The New York Times says the show is “unrelenting” and “like being swept up by a tornado, or maybe watching ‘Fast & Furious: The Vaudeville Years’”.
“Come For
Me was worth waiting for… witty and cleverly
constructed”
The Arts Desk
Cohen invites her audiences to “emotionally prepare for sexy stand-up and songs about finding your purpose, filling the void, and sending nothing but love and light to anyone who isn’t addicted to your person”.