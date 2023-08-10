Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Catherine Cohen New Zealand Tour 2023

Thursday, 10 August 2023, 10:25 am
Press Release: Elephant Publicity

Catherine Cohen presents her new show Come For Me for the first time in New Zealand. The critically acclaimed comedian, author, and actor’s show will play Auckland on 19 November.
 

“Her performances are a spinning, glitter, Technicolor explosion”
New York Magazine


Following her critically acclaimed Netflix special The Twist...? She's Gorgeous, New York sensation and Edinburgh Comedy Award winner Catherine Cohen makes her heralded return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August following her successful debut UK tour with her show Come For Me
 

“Catherine Cohen is a diva chanteuse for our times”
NYLON


Cohen's charismatic persona shines through once more in Come For Me, an openly glamorous, decidedly horny musical exploration of what it means to enter your thirties as a woman online, in love, and inspired to romanticize the prospect of freezing your eggs. The show has been praised by The Guardian as “outrageously sharp and funny”. The List applauded Cohen’s song writing, as it “continues to be rich in gags and memorable melodies while also growing in sophistication and complexity”. The New York Times says the show is “unrelenting” and “like being swept up by a tornado, or maybe watching ‘Fast & Furious: The Vaudeville Years’”.
 

“Come For Me was worth waiting for… witty and cleverly constructed”
The Arts Desk
 

Cohen invites her audiences to “emotionally prepare for sexy stand-up and songs about finding your purpose, filling the void, and sending nothing but love and light to anyone who isn’t addicted to your person”.

